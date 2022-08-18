ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream’s Hunting and Fishing Books are on Sale Now at Amazon

By Ryan Chelius
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago
Get a Field & Stream manual on sale now. Collage By Ryan Chelius

The Total Outdoorsman Manual has been one of Field & Stream’s best sellers ever since it was released. The book includes hunting, fishing, camping, and survival tips from T. Edward Nickens and other editors from Field & Stream magazine. Since then, we have released a collection of books for hunters and anglers—sharing the tips, tricks, and skills that have helped our writers and editors in the field.

Right now at Amazon, many of our hunting, fishing, and shooting manuals are on sale. You can find steep discounts (some up to 55% off) on our best sellers. Hear from Joe Cermele in The Total Fishing Manual or from David E. Petzal and Phil Bourjaily in The Total Gun Manual. These books serve as the perfect gift for any outdoorsman and work well as a reference for how to be safe and successful in the field and on the water. Whether you bowhunt, fly fish, or camp—one of our manuals will help you improve your skills so you can have better days in the field. Don’t miss out on this great sale.

