MPD Reports: Ongoing mental health incidents; violent domestic dispute; suicide threats by juvenile; wig stolen; woman stuck in attic

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago
WBTV

One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WCNC

Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park

MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
JONESBORO, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County authorities continue crackdown on underage alcohol, vape sales

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would continue to crack down on underage alcohol and vape sales in the wake of several recent arrests in the region. In a press release posted on the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Janis Mangum said she had received numerous complaints of underage alcohol parties and stores selling alcohol and vapes to underage people since stepping into her role in 2013.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck

A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary report...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business

Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

