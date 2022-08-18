MPD Reports: Ongoing mental health incidents; violent domestic dispute; suicide threats by juvenile; wig stolen; woman stuck in attic

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Female students charged with affray after melee in the gym; small K-9 left in vehicle without air running
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
fox46.com
Man shot in parking lot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, suspect wanted, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on August 20 at the Waffle House...
4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A man is in Clayton County Jail after police said he triggered a bizarre sequence of events. When it ended, he had accidentally shot himself, along with three other customers inside a busy Walmart, all with a single bullet. Police said it all started when a...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Walmart responded to the shooting in which a gun went off and a bullet hit four people, including the gun’s owner. It happened at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s business as...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County PD identify victim in the Duluth Sportstime Bar & Grille murder
Update: (Aug. 21, 2022) Gwinnett County Police report that the victim has been identified as Kevin Blackwell of Duluth. His next of kin has been notified. Detectives continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting and identify the person who fired the weapon. (Duluth, Ga., August 20, 2022) – The...
WBTV
One killed in camper fire in Rowan County, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person on Sunday night, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. at a camper in the 3700 block of St. Peter’s Church Road, near Gold Knob Road. Officials say a passerby was driving on the road and saw the camper engulfed in flames. That person then called 911.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat. Deputies charged Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, with...
CBS 46
Hall County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 22-year-old Buford man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has requested help from the public in locating a Buford man with disabilities. Authorities identified the man as 22-year-old Kade Piers Klein who was last seen at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday. Klein is described as a Caucasian man who is...
Fourth person charged for teen's death at Monroe park
MONROE, N.C. — Four people are now in custody and charged with murder after a 19-year-old was found dead in July. On Thursday, the Monroe Police Department announced that a juvenile was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. According to a release, the U.S. Marshals located the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle.
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
9-year-old boy shot in North Carolina; police still looking for shooter
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 9-year-old boy was shot Friday night inside a home in Gastonia, and a suspect is still being sought, according to police. Gastonia police responded about 11:30 p.m. to calls about the shooting at a home on W. Fourth Avenue and found the 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
Woman who committed suicide at Upstate Mcdonald's identified
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald’s has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Jackson County authorities continue crackdown on underage alcohol, vape sales
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would continue to crack down on underage alcohol and vape sales in the wake of several recent arrests in the region. In a press release posted on the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Janis Mangum said she had received numerous complaints of underage alcohol parties and stores selling alcohol and vapes to underage people since stepping into her role in 2013.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck
A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary report...
Police searching for 2 men wanted in at least 2 business burglaries
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for two men they say have been involved in multiple burglaries. Police said the latest robbery happened at the SS Food Mart on Campbellton Road on Aug. 9 around 6:36 p.m. Officers found that the store had been damaged and burglarized overnight. [DOWNLOAD:...
nowhabersham.com
Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business
Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
