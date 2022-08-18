ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Bicyclist killed in Indian Hill crash

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A man riding a bike was killed in a crash in Indian Hill over the weekend. It happened near Given Road and Beech Trail. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Jeffery Robbins. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved was a minor.
INDIAN HILL, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Forest Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Felonious Assault#Reckless Homicide#Violent Crime#Wkrc
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound. Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition. Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
delawarevalleynews.com

7-Eleven On Street Road Robbed By Male With A Knife: Bensalem

It was at 1:23AM this morning, when the male in the above photo walked into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road, near Brookwood Drive. He pulled a box cutter on the clerk. He was handed a few dollars and scurried out of the store, towards Olga Ave. Police flooded the area with officers but the thief got away.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy