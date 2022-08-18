Read full article on original website
Related
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
‘Joker 2’ and New Sofia Coppola Film to Receive California Tax Credits
“Joker” was a very New York movie — so much so that tourists flocked to the Bronx staircase where Joaquin Phoenix danced in a montage. But the sequel, “Joker: Folie á Deux,” will shoot in Los Angeles, thanks to $12.6 million in tax credits to Warner Bros. from the state of California. The California Film Commission announced its latest round of credit allocations on Monday morning, awarding $93.7 million to 18 projects. The recipients include an untitled indie film from Sofia Coppola and Amazon’s MGM, which will get $19.6 million to make the latest iteration of “The Thomas Crown Affair.” Netflix — which...
Four Years After Series Order, Alias Vet Jennifer Garner's TV Reunion With J.J. Abrams Has Been Cancelled
Somehow, 16 years have passed since the world bid farewell to the badassery of Sydney Bristow, Jennifer Garner’s spy heading up the former ABC action-thriller Alias. During that time, fans have clamored for Garner to reteam with show creator J.J. Abrams for a revival of some kind — and not the reboot that the network considered over a decade ago — and it looked like we might get the next best thing in the form of Apple TV+’s My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The streaming project, ordered to series back in 2018, was set to be a reunion for Garner and Abrams, but the project has now been canceled after Garner made a surprise exit.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First look shows dinner party scene
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A first look at Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, shows the cast sitting around a dinner table. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, a private detective. He is joined in the sequel by Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Joker’ & ‘Rebel Moon’ Sequels Among 18 Pics Set For California Tax Credits; Expected To Generate $915M In Production Spending
Four big-budget features are among the 18 film projects that have conditionally qualified for the latest round of California’s tax credit program. Together, they’re expected to generate an estimated $915 million in overall production spending across the state and employ nearly 600 actors, more than 2,500 crew members and thousands of background performers. See the list below. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming the kind of big-budget films that used to be so susceptible to runaway production,” said California Film Commission Executive Director Colleen Bell. “In addition to our incentive, we have the best talent, crews, infrastructure, locations, weather, and so...
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Releases First Look Images
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, will be released globally on Netflix December 23, Netflix announced. The film also will be released in select theaters on a date to be announced. Netflix released two first-look images today – see the full images below. In Glass Onion – the title is an homage to the classic Beatles song – Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, reprising the role) travels to Greece “to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects,” according to the logline. In addition to Craig, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton,...
Comments / 0