Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game
Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.
Dodgers: Flame-Throwing Reliever's Return Has Doc Excited
There's a-lot to be excited about this coming weekend with key returning pitchers Dustin May and Brusdar Graterol set to make their come back
AOL Corp
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath
The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Dodgers News: Rival Player & Former NL MVP Calls LA 'best team' in MLB
Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen gives high praise to the Dodgers
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
MLB News: Padres Fan Hits the Nail on the Head in Repurposing Fernando Tatis Jersey
Since Fernando Tatis tested positive for using PED's last weekend, the internet has been set ablaze with jokes and memes including a "modified" Tatis jersey.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB・
Dodgers Roster: Dustin May Returns, Popular Reliever DFA'd
There's a code red as Dustin May returns to the Dodgers starting rotation...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'
Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
NBC Sports
Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Manoah plunks Judge
The New York Yankees' frustrations boiled over during Sunday's series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was drilled by a pitch from Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. Judge took exception and exchanged words with Manoah, but he waved off his teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.
NBC Sports
Rockies' McMahon 'retiring' glove after bizarre error vs. Giants
From grand slams to game-winning tags, the Giants' 9-8 win over the Colorado Rockies in extra innings had it all. Included in all the mayhem was something that is rarely, if ever, seen: a ball going through a glove. In the top of the second inning on Sunday at Coors...
NBC Sports
Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers
Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
NBC Sports
Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence has to calm down, settle in early in games
The Jaguars played quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the entire first half of Saturday’s game against the Steelers and all four of the full drives he led ended in Pittsburgh territory. Those drives only resulted in six points, however. Ryan Santoso missed one of his three field goal tries and...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
NBC Sports
Longo's incredible tag ends Giants' wild win, snaps skid
The Giants snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at Coors Field. After blowing two separate multi-run leads, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in a wild 11-inning game. The game ended on an incredible play by Evan...
NBC Sports
What Giants' 'big miss' prospect Harrison wants to work on
Kyle Harrison is a name Giants fans should remember. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Harrison explained what he is working on improving the most as he pushes through the minor leagues. "For me, that old changeup grip wasn't working necessarily," Harrison said when asked...
