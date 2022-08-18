ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros star hospitalized after fireworks exacerbate shortness of breath

The Atlanta Braves' Truist Field might have provided a little too much of a home-field advantage on Friday. Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez left a game at the Braves abruptly in the fifth inning with the team citing an "illness" as the reason why. It later announced that Álvarez had been hospitalized:
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
NBC Sports

Frustrated Wood explains glove toss after getting 'ass kicked'

Coors Field in Denver has been a house of horrors for Alex Wood during his 10-year MLB career. He entered the Giants' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with an 8.26 ERA in 40 1/3 innings over 11 career appearances (10 starts) in Coors, his highest in all ballparks where he's pitched at least one full inning.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Tempers flare in Yankees-Blue Jays after Manoah plunks Judge

The New York Yankees' frustrations boiled over during Sunday's series finale vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was drilled by a pitch from Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. Judge took exception and exchanged words with Manoah, but he waved off his teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Five takeaways from Patriots' preseason win over Panthers

Two preseason games down, one to go for the New England Patriots. After a fight-filled week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots let their play do the talking with a 20-10 victory in Friday night's exhibition. They're now 1-1 in the preseason and will look to finish on a high note when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Sunday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 307 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .244 batting average with a .638 OPS, 3 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Longo's incredible tag ends Giants' wild win, snaps skid

The Giants snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after almost snatching defeat from the jaws of victory on Sunday at Coors Field. After blowing two separate multi-run leads, the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8 in a wild 11-inning game. The game ended on an incredible play by Evan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Giants' 'big miss' prospect Harrison wants to work on

Kyle Harrison is a name Giants fans should remember. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramírez, Harrison explained what he is working on improving the most as he pushes through the minor leagues. "For me, that old changeup grip wasn't working necessarily," Harrison said when asked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

