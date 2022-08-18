Nashville getting NHL awards show, draft for 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL is moving its awards show — long a Las Vegas event — and its draft to Nashville for 2023, the first time the league has had both events in the same city since 2006.

The awards show has been pretty much a Las Vegas event for the past decade, with presentations at the Palms Hotel (2009-11), Encore at Wynn (2012, 2014), MGM Grand Garden Arena (2015), the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (2016, 2018) and T-Mobile Arena (2017).

The 2017 awards show also included the NHL expansion draft that saw the Golden Knights draft the core of its first team, which reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Both events in 2006 were in Vancouver, British Columbia, with the awards show at The Centre in Vancouver and the draft at General Motors Place, which is now called Rogers Arena.

The Nashville awards show and draft are scheduled for June, the league said.

This year’s awards show was held in Tampa, Florida, during the Stanley Cup Final between Tampa Bay and Colorado. The shows in 2020 and 2021 were television-only events because of the pandemic.

