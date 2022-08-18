Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Shepherds, Great Pyrenees and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s shelter is filled with a big array of dogs needing to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, chow chow, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
Woman delivers baby on Bay Area freeway
A woman gave birth on a Bay Area freeway on Saturday, according to a statement from Benicia Fire Department.
ksro.com
New Gas Stations Bans Could Come Soon to Santa Rosa and Windsor
Santa Rosa and Windsor are considering banning the construction of new gas stations within city limits. If the bans are passed in the next few weeks, the two cities would join Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Petaluma was the first city in Sonoma County and likely in the entire country to ban the construction of new gas stations. And, that happened just last year. There are 138 active gas stations in Sonoma County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Angel Island
(KRON) — Angel Island is not exactly known for its cuisine, but it is a great way to work up an appetite. On the island, there is the Cove Cafe, which has plenty of snacks. In nearby Tiburon, Bungalow Kitchen sits right by the dock of the bay. For the full story, watch Dine & Dish with Vicki Liviakis.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
news24-680.com
Toppled Oak Isolates Rancho Road Neighborhood Sunday
More than 40 homes and their residents remain cut off and almost totally isolated after a substantial Oak tree came down Sunday, bringing a tangle of wires down with it. Rancho Road in El Sobrante remains closed off at this hour (6:15p.m.) – hours after it fell with a crack at 2:28 p.m.
mendofever.com
Backpacks, School Supplies, BBQ, Good Tunes, Good Times—All Free in Ukiah at Tomorrow’s Back to School Bash
RCS’s Foster Family Agency along with the Alex Rorabaugh Recreation Center (ARRC) and The River Church in Ukiah are teaming up for our Back to School Bash event, which will give kids in our community school supplies and clothes. The event will be held on August 21 from 2...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksro.com
Burglar Arrested at Cal West Rentals in Petaluma
A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found inside a closed business in Petaluma. On Friday night, an alarm went off at Cal West Rentals at 1300 Petaluma Boulevard North. Officers arrived on scene and located Anthony Ray Smith of Petaluma inside. Smith was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Burglary and Violation of Probation. Police credit the alarm along with their response for Smith’s apprehension and urge business owners to use such alarm systems.
ksro.com
KSRO Has Your Chance To Win Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival Tickets!
The Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival is happening this weekend at Watts Ranch off Bodega Highway! This event has it all from beautiful arts & fine crafts, to delicious food, wine & beer tasting, as well as 3 stages of live entertainment AND MORE!. Tickets are $25 at the...
ksro.com
Amy’s Kitchen Facility in Santa Rosa Gets Fined for Violations
Safety issues were found at an Amy’s Kitchen facility. Over 13 health and safety violations were found by Cal/OSHA inspectors at the Amy’s Kitchen Santa Rosa production plant, resulting in $25,000 in fines. Three violations are considered “serious” and include issues such as “unsecured guards in dough-flattening conveyors.” That could harm workers by pulling their hands or clothing into exposed machinery. The company is contesting the fines with Steve Myers, senior manager of risk and safety for Amy’s Kitchen, telling KQED they were “technical violations of the code.” Amy’s Kitchen facilities have accumulated over $120,000 in penalties from Cal/OSHA between 2014 and 2019.
Coyotes seen roaming San Francisco streets
(KRON) – In the North Bay early Thursday morning, the city of Rohnert Park reported a mountain lion sighting. Earlier this week, several coyotes were seen roaming the streets of San Francisco. In the city’s Marina District, a coyote could be seen eating what appears to be a rat. Moments later, three more made their […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
One Arrested in Deadly Stabbing in Petaluma
A 19-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of murder following a deadly stabbing in Petaluma. Christopher Hopkins was arrested Sunday morning, after police found a man dead inside a home. The victim had been stabbed several times. Hopkins was at the home when police arrived to check on the victim. The motive is not clear, but the Petaluma Police Department doesn’t believe there are any other suspects.
Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials presents free talk on ‘Planting a Bird Garden’
Annie’s Annuals & Perennials will illustrate how gardening can be “for the birds” Sat. Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. when it hosts “Planting a Bird Garden,” a free onsite talk by Earl Nickel—aka, “The Curious Plantsman.”. Nickel will speak about plants that will...
Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii
MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa mother killed, family critically wounded, in Mexico car crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa mother was killed Sunday when her family's car was hit head-on in Mexico. Lorena Gutierrez, 50, was traveling with her family in Uruapan, Michoacan when a driver traveling the wrong way struck them, according to the Press Democrat and MiMorelia.com, a news site in Mexico. The high-speed crash reportedly involved a red Ford Ranger pickup and a white Nissan compact car.
ksro.com
Six Arrested, 46 Cited at Santa Rosa Checkpoint
Santa Rosa police had a busy Saturday night and early Sunday morning at a DUI checkpoint at Stony Point Road and Stony Circle. Six people were arrested and 46 were cited for vehicle infractions. Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of being drunk behind the wheel, one passenger was arrested for allegedly having an open container of alcohol, and two more drivers were arrested on outstanding warrants. Forty-two people were cited for driving without a license, and four were cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license. More than 770 vehicles passed through the DUI checkpoint in six hours.
Officials doubt Marin ultramarathon runner's coyote attack story
The National Park Service is casting doubt on a Bay Area ultramarathon runner’s claim that he was attacked by a coyote in the Marin Headlands.
Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
Comments / 0