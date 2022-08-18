Read full article on original website
GMN Birthdays: 8/22/2022
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Body of missing Hibbing man located
The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
‘Participants found confidence in themselves.’: After 22 years, YWCA Duluth closes its Girl Power program
After its presence in the city for 22 years, Duluth’s YWCA is closing its GirlPower program. YWCA‘s mission is to eliminate racism so those conversations are encouraged to have and can provide information and be impactful. “It was really based on funding and staffing, so a lot of...
50 Year Anniversary of 1972 Duluth Flood
A severe thunderstorm hit Duluth the morning of august 20th, 1972 between 3 and 430am creating havoc throughout the entire city. Nearly 3″ of rain fell in a 24hr period making it the most received at the time. Many streets flooded and washed out; a mass of debris including...
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
A partnership focused on investing in communities is bringing more opportunities to a local group in Duluth
Investing in the community was on full display on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Community Action Duluth with a partnership with Spectrum. The business provided Community Action Duluth with 50,000 dollars to support its job training program with a new technology lab. “Spectrum, community center assist works with community centers...
An advisory warning for dangerous rip currents at Park Point Beaches
Due to the High Risk of Rip Currents today, the Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to...
Ojanen ready to lead Cloquet in first season as head coach
The Cloquet football program is set to begin a new era under first year head coach, former Lumberjack himself, Jeff Ojanen this season. A position he is ready to step into after serving as now former head coach Tom Lenaraz assistant, for the past 19 years. “I think it has...
