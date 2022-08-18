Effective: 2022-08-23 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible. The fog is expected to dissipate after 9 AM EDT this morning.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 46 MINUTES AGO