WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
VIDEO: Four injured in boat explosion at Florida marina
Security camera footage captured the moment a boat exploded and caught fire at a Florida marina, leaving four people injured.
fox35orlando.com
Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
African serval, 3 bears rescued, taken to Silver Springs sanctuary
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three bears and an African serval now call Forest Animal Rescue in Silver Springs home. “King” is a mid-sized African serval that was bred in captivity and sold to be a wild pet, according to the sanctuary. The person who bought King was unable to handle him and he began to […]
Child dies in Florida house fire after neighbor hears cries for help
A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
72-year-old man killed after exiting his vehicle on I-4, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal overnight crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 4 near State Road 44. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on I-4 blew out...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO
The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
Tragedy after child dies in house fire and neighbor describes heartbreaking screams for help
A CHILD has died in a house fire in Florida, with a neighbor describing the heartbreaking screams for help they heard as the tragedy unfolded. Brevard County Fire Rescue confirmed the child was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital in Cocoa Beach on Friday, where he later passed away.
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries hiding half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department. A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.
mynews13.com
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
Mechanical failure to blame for plane crash on busy Orange County road, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Responders are on scene of a small aircraft down in the roadway in Orange County. Orange County Fire Rescue said the crash happened at the intersection of University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando sometime around 4 p.m. No injuries were reported. According to...
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
villages-news.com
Villager back in jail after violating probation in DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager is back in jail after violating his probation in a drunk driving arrest last year at Lake Sumter Landing. Thomas Joseph Culver, 51, who lives at 1234 Dustin Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked without bond Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Culver...
