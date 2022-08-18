ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife is Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
Western Iowa Today

Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa

(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
NBC News

Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit southern U.S.

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have inundated Dallas and northern Texas, turning streets into rivers of water and submerging cars as rain continues to lash the southwestern U.S. Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event” in the region, according to the National Weather Service, prompting...
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
WHO 13

Thunderstorms moving across Iowa Friday afternoon

An area of low pressure and cold front sitting over the Upper Midwest will bring the chance for more showers and thunderstorms late in the day Friday. A few of those storms may even be severe. Along with the storms will come more much-needed rainfall. Central Iowa saw scattered thunderstorms and rain move through the […]
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
We Are Iowa

Hail storm rolls into central Iowa Friday afternoon

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Click here for a full list of active weather alerts. Strong storms brought large hail and flash flooding into the metro Friday afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect for much of southern and central Iowa until 8 p.m. Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Jasper County until 3:45 p.m.
fox9.com

15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota

(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
KAAL-TV

Wisconsin boy wins USA Kids Mullet Championship

(ABC 6 News) - An 8-year old from Menomonie, Wisconsin was announced on Sunday as the winner of the USA Kids Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, beat out over 675 entrants in online voting to claim the honor, finishing with 9,896 total votes. Bailey will also take home $2,500. Callen Steinbrink,...
KAAL-TV

Iowa State Fair closes after setting two records

(ABC 6 News) - The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines came to an end on Sunday, but not before breaking two records. According to the fair, Saturday, August 20th set a record for the highest one-day attendance all-time at the fair with 128,298 attendees. The previous one-day attendance record...
NBC Chicago

Chicago Area Could See Severe Storms, Gusty Winds This Weekend

After a day of mid-80 degree temperatures and the warmest weather in more than a week, scattered showers, heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms are on tap this weekend. According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of Illinois, including the greater Chicago area, and Indiana are under a "marginal" risk of severe weather Saturday, with the greatest coverage of storms expected in the evening. A “marginal” risk is the lowest threat level on the SPC’s scale, behind slight, enhanced, moderate and high.
