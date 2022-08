Thrive of Metropolis is collecting animal supplies to donate to Project Hope Humane Society for the month of August with their Dog Days of Summer Pet Supply Drive. All who donate will be entered in a drawing to win a Thrive Gift Basket! The winner will be drawn on August 31st. If you are unable to pick up your prize in 7 days, another winner will be chosen.

METROPOLIS, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO