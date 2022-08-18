ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

After Kiss on the Cheek, T.I. Punches One of the Chainsmokers

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiDu9_0hMfCPHO00

Rapper T.I. landed a punch on one of the members of the Chainsmokers, but says the band’s Drew Taggart, “It was my fault.”

Taggart explained what happened on TikTok on Tuesday (August 16), saying in slurred words, “T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We were on a vibe, and I gave him a kiss on the cheek, and he totally punched me in the face. It was my fault.”

Alex Pall got an order: “‘You need to get your boy.'”

Taggart continued, “He punched me in the face, and I was like, ‘Ok, I’m sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”

After the TikTok post, the rapper responded in a 17-minute video on Instagram, the first 30 seconds of which was him laughing at the scenario.

“Ok, first of all, I love The Chainsmokers,” T.I. finally said, before laughing some more. “We just had to work through some stuff.”

The Atlanta emcee didn’t go into details but did add, “Afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot. You know what I’m saying, we moved on.”

T.I. also invited the band onto his podcast, ExpediTIously, writing in the caption, “Let’s sit down & chop it up.”

In other Chainsmokers news, the group is set to go into outer space in 2024 for a once-in-a-lifetime concert aboard a pressurized capsule.

According to The Associated Press, the duo has partnered with a new space tourism company, World View, that plans to begin chartering flights to the edge of space in the coming years. The Chainsmokers will be among the maiden voyages, where they will record an exclusive performance inside the capsule as it climbs 20 miles above the earth.

Though we’re sure the electronic duo expected the news to prompt at the very least a measure of wonder and excitement, it has instead become an excuse for the masses to shitpost about the band with a slew of creative insults. Despite the conversation being derailed, the duo has said the trip to space is the fulfillment of a dream.

The band is also recently responded to their song “Paris” being used as an anthem for reproductive rights.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Watch: Adele Tells the Story Behind the Lyrics to “Chasing Pavements,” “Easy on Me” and More

Adele used her Elle cover story as a chance to spill a few secrets about the lyrics to some of her biggest hits. Taking a look back at material ranging from her first album, 19, to her latest, 30, the singer began her “Life in Lyrics” segment by explaining how her “lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Space Tourism#Cheek#Tiktok#The Associated Press
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Predicts Backlash Over Contents of New Song

There are few rock stars more iconic than Ozzy Osbourne. His lyrics delve into some of the darker parts of the human mind. He’s touched on monsters, the occult, serial killers, drug abuse, and all manner of other dark topics. Osbourne earned the nickname “The Prince of Darkness” more than 40 years ago when he was with Black Sabbath and continues to live up to that image in his music. Currently, Ozzy is waiting to release his 13th studio album Patient Number 9.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Rick Astley Recreates “Never Gonna Give You Up” Video 35 Years Later

It took 35 years, but Rick Astley has recreated the iconic video for his 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”. Produced for CSAA Insurance Group, the new “Never Gonna Give You Up” video runs one minute and features Astley in a scene-for-scene remake of the classic video—even dancing in similar locations from the original music video—while employers from the insurance company dance with him.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton Embraces the Mullet and ’90s Country with “No Body”

Blake Shelton’s new single “No Body” is drenched in ’90s country feels. With lyrics like Don’t wanna scoot the boots with no body / Get straight tequila drunk on no body / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours, the carefree honky tonk-soaked single is a revival of the country Shelton started on when he first made his way to Nashville in the 1990s as a teen along with more nostalgic bits, including a nod to Conway Twitty.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy