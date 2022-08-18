A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A wants a breath test tossed out in her driving under the influence arrest. Colleen Marie Beardsley, 54, was apparently lost when she was spotted at the wheel of the black Club Car shortly before 11 p.m. May 7 traveling eastbound on County Road 466A near Killingsworth Way, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Beardsley told the deputy that she and a friend, who was riding in the golf cart with her, were visiting for the weekend from Wisconsin. They said they left Brownwood Paddock Square and were trying to find their way back to the Oleander Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. The GPS on their phones had instructed them to take County Road 466A, but the GPS was apparently not informed they were traveling in a non-Street Legal golf cart.

