Be sure to thank local election workers when you cast your ballot
If you didn’t already take part in Early Voting, be sure to thank your local election workers when you cast your ballot in Tuesday’s primary election. The local workers who greet you at the polling place and help shepherd voters through the process are doing the important work of our great democracy. We all should be grateful for their service.
Gate arms coming down to accommodate ease of access for voters
To allow easy access to voting locations in The Villages, gate arms in the following locations will be removed before 7 a.m. and reattached after 7 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Visitor gate arms: Virginia Trace North, Largo, Bonita, Liberty Park, St. James, Gilchrist, Pine Hills, Pine Ridge West,...
Sales representative for The Villages arrested on DUI charge with children in SUV
A sales representative for Properties of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge with two children in her SUV. Ilona Brown, 46, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.
Citizens Prosecutor Academy to be offered at Chula Vista Recreation Center
State Attorney William “Bill” Gladson will host a Citizens Prosecutor Academy at the Chula Vista Recreation Center in The Villages beginning Sept. 7. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy provides citizens of the Fifth Judicial Circuit with an understanding of what the Office of the State Attorney does and its role in the community. The free six-week program offers an overview of the structure, philosophy, operations and services of the Office of the State Attorney. Participants hear directly from attorneys, judges and subject matter experts on several topics including the criminal justice system, the jury trial process, forensics, crimes against children, homicide investigations, and diversion programs, among others.
Lady Lake police want salaries on par with peers in neighboring communities
Lady Lake police officers – the second-lowest paid law enforcement officers in Lake County – sat down at the bargaining table Monday morning with town officials. Starting base pay for officers in Wildwood recently increased to $51,000, something that is loudly being trumpeted by the Wildwood Police Department as a recruiting tool. Starting pay is going up to $51,000 in Leesburg. The starting pay at the Belleview Police Department is $53,000.
Villager back in jail after violating probation in DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager is back in jail after violating his probation in a drunk driving arrest last year at Lake Sumter Landing. Thomas Joseph Culver, 51, who lives at 1234 Dustin Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked without bond Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Culver...
Residences at Village Park Center woman escapes prosecution in DUI case
A woman who lives at the Residences at Village Park Center will escape prosecution in a drunk driving case. Andrea Lynn Robinson, 26, of the new Oxford development behind the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, had been arrested May 28 after a fellow motorist reported her erratic driving. The other motorist told a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy that Robinson’s vehicle traveled over the fog line “more times than he could count.” He said her vehicle would speed up behind him and then slow down. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. However, this past week in Sumter County Court, the prosecutor’s office announced that the case will not be prosecuted, because the “case does not warrant prosecution.”
Wildwood officials claim city’s discolored water perfectly safe to drink
Discolored water apparently is a consequence of Wildwood’s rapid growth. The color of tap water was an issue at a meeting Monday night of the Wildwood City Commission. Lee Coffey, who lives in an older section of the city, brought plastic bottles of his tap water to the meeting and asked if anyone wanted to drink it.
Pickup truck driver loses license after DUI arrest at Villages High School
A man who had been driving a pickup truck when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge at The Villages High School will lose his license. Kevin Nathaniel Fremmer, 35, of Fruitland Park, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Man riding bicycle without lights arrested with meth at fruit shipping company
A man riding a bicycle without lights at night was arrested with methamphetamine at a fruit shipping company. Bradley Craig McCormic, 32, of Wildwood, was riding the bicycle at about 11 p.m. Sunday near Jennings Citrus, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His bicycle did not have a front or rear light.
Wildwood police nab pair in stolen vehicle from Indiana with bogus license plate
Wildwood police nabbed a pair in a stolen vehicle from Indiana with a bogus license plate. The silver Jeep Patriot with an Indiana license plate which belonged on a gray 2007 Kia Sportage was pulled over Saturday morning in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check confirmed the Jeep Patriot had been reported stolen in Gary, Ind.
Villager arrested after crashing in roundabout near Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager was arrested after crashing in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, was driving a white 2022 Honda CRV utility vehicle with a Florida dealer license plate shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was involved in single-vehicle crash in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Mission Hills Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash caused $800 in damage to a light pole in the roundabout and $500 in damage to the flowers. The vehicle was still running and stuck on top of the light pole when deputies arrived on the scene.
Snowbird who drove golf cart down 466A wants DUI breath test tossed out
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A wants a breath test tossed out in her driving under the influence arrest. Colleen Marie Beardsley, 54, was apparently lost when she was spotted at the wheel of the black Club Car shortly before 11 p.m. May 7 traveling eastbound on County Road 466A near Killingsworth Way, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Beardsley told the deputy that she and a friend, who was riding in the golf cart with her, were visiting for the weekend from Wisconsin. They said they left Brownwood Paddock Square and were trying to find their way back to the Oleander Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. The GPS on their phones had instructed them to take County Road 466A, but the GPS was apparently not informed they were traveling in a non-Street Legal golf cart.
Lady Lake man arrested with drugs after traffic stop at Tikki Hut in Oxford
A Lady Lake man was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at the Tikki Hut game room in Oxford. Kevin Ronald Miller, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tikki Hut at 3619 County Road 466 because one of the vehicle’s tag lights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
Gov. DeSantis plan to make retired first responders teachers is 'too little, too late' says union leader
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a list of changes to state law that he hopes will help fill thousands of teacher vacancies across the state. One of them would make it easier for retired first responders to become teachers. The school year has started, but hundreds of...
Judge rejects hairdresser’s objection to traffic stop leading to DUI arrest
A judge has rejected a hairdresser’s objection to a traffic stop which led to her arrest on a drunk driving charge. Aimee Pauline Kidd, 40, of Lady Lake, is facing two charges of driving under the influence. The first arrest occurred Nov. 16 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady...
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
Golf Cart Crossing Water Lily Bridge In The Villages
The Water Lily Bridge in The Villages allows golf carts, bicycles and pedestrians to pass safely over the Florida Turnpike. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
