As we continue counting down to the expected reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday, September 18th – now less than four weeks away – we’re checking on various questions readers have asked. This one’s been answered before but people are still asking, so we re-checked with Metro: Yes, the buses that formerly used the high bridge will be back on it once it re-opens; Metro’s fall “service change” is happening on Saturday, September 17th, the day before the scheduled reopening, so they’ll be issuing new timetables anyway. Per Metro spokesperson Elaine Porterfield, “Metro will return routes 21, 21X, 50, 55, 56, 57, 120, 125, and C Line to the High Bridge immediately upon reopening. Our fall service change reflects this pathway change. Routes 118 and 119 that previously traveled on the High Bridge will remain intra-Vashon Island routes.” (As for the bridge itself, if you missed our Saturday coverage, crews brought down the first of the work platforms; the rest are scheduled for removal next weekend.)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO