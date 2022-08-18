Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Yes, buses will return to the high bridge
As we continue counting down to the expected reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday, September 18th – now less than four weeks away – we’re checking on various questions readers have asked. This one’s been answered before but people are still asking, so we re-checked with Metro: Yes, the buses that formerly used the high bridge will be back on it once it re-opens; Metro’s fall “service change” is happening on Saturday, September 17th, the day before the scheduled reopening, so they’ll be issuing new timetables anyway. Per Metro spokesperson Elaine Porterfield, “Metro will return routes 21, 21X, 50, 55, 56, 57, 120, 125, and C Line to the High Bridge immediately upon reopening. Our fall service change reflects this pathway change. Routes 118 and 119 that previously traveled on the High Bridge will remain intra-Vashon Island routes.” (As for the bridge itself, if you missed our Saturday coverage, crews brought down the first of the work platforms; the rest are scheduled for removal next weekend.)
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday
6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, August 22nd. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. (UPDATE: 1 boar is out of service until 7:55 am.) Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi...
westseattleblog.com
ENCAMPMENTS: What the city is saying about the North Delridge cluster
(Photo from email sent to city) In the past two and a half months, the city has cleared longrunning West Seattle RV encampment sites, including 26th/28th/Andover, West Marginal Place, and the northbound side of Harbor Avenue, as well as the tent encampment at Rotary Viewpoint Park/West Seattle Stadium. But the cluster of encampments in North Delridge’s 26th/28th/29th/Juneau/Brandon area remain, even after high-profile area crimes including a murder (though we still don’t know if last week’s sexual assault was related, as police have not released anything more about the suspect whose arrest they announced Friday). We’ve been cc’d on numerous email chains initiated by area residents, some of which initially drew city replies, but more recently have not. Concerns the residents voiced include not just the aforementioned crimes but also fires and ongoing problems from illegally parked vehicles and items obstructing streets to stolen cars being stripped, plus a recent discovery of registered sex offenders in the area.
westseattleblog.com
Outdoor and indoor options for your late-summer West Seattle Monday
(Today’s sunrise, photographed by Linda McKelvey) From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm. WADING POOL: Only one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another milestone on the road to reopening
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Our video above shows five of the six minutes it took to bring down the first of the under-bridge work platforms around 8:30 this morning. Repair contractor Kraemer NA‘s project manager told us a week and a half ago that the first platforms would likely be removed this weekend, and that’s what’s happening.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Postal pothole patched
When we saw yellow tape up by the Westwood Village drive-up/ride-up mailbox, we feared the worst, given its history. But instead … turns out there’s an asphalt patch in front of it. Will this resolve the infamous pothole problem that came up in comment discussion every time the mailbox made news for other reasons? Let us know next time you use it.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Eazy Duz It’s custom cars on display along Alki
A block of gleaming custom cars drew attention along Alki Avenue this afternoon/evening. Thanks to Rachel for the tip; we checked out the cars while covering the Alki Beach Sunset Run. This was part of Eazy Duz It Car Club‘s summer barbecue; while club members and their families gathered in the picnic area along the promenade, their cars attracted appreciative attention:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on Alki, Harbor Avenues
Heads-up if you’re headed to the beach via north/westbound Harbor/Alki Avenues – two crashes this hour. The one in the photo above sent by Michelle is in the 1700 block of Alki SW; Mark sent word earlier this hour of a Harbor Avenue crash just south of Seacrest. No Seattle Fire dispatch for either, which indicates no serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
Next up for West Seattle ultra runner: ‘Highest ultra marathon in the world’
(Riley Nachtrieb on Mount Yale in Colorado) When last we heard from West Seattle ultra runner Riley Nachtrieb, she ran the 132-mile Olympic Discovery Trail in May. Now – she’s getting ready for a new adventure. She sent this update:. I will leave for India on August 26th...
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Sloane? – August 22, 2022 5:09 pm
Lost Brown Dog in Arbor Heights. Answers to Sloane. No collar. Medium sized. Please call or text Bruce or. (editor’s note, yes, we’ve pointed out the “sighting” post beneath this one in case it’s their dog – but that one was still on the loose at last report)
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Murder charge filed in longtime West Seattleite’s ‘road rage’ shooting death near Costco
Last month we reported on the search for witnesses to a shooting near Costco that police originally described as “road rage.” It happened on 4th Avenue South on July 21st, and the victim was a 68-year-old longtime West Seattleite named Bob Jensen. Today, after a tip, we’ve just confirmed via court documents that the man who admitted to shooting Mr. Jensen is in jail, charged Friday with second-degree murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office summarizes the shooting as:
westseattleblog.com
Need your car washed? Student fundraiser Sunday
Want to get your car washed while supporting students? Tomorrow (Sunday, August 21st) Chief Sealth International High School cheerleaders will be at Les Schwab West Seattle (SW Alaska and Fauntleroy Way SW) to raise money by washing cars. The fundraiser is set for 10:30 am to 3 pm Sunday. They’ll accept cash, Venmo, or donations online via SchoolPay – here’s the team link; here’s the link to support individual cheerleaders, if you know one. They’re fundraising for new uniforms and other equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Rescue response off Alki Beach
10:39 AM: Seattle Fire and other agencies are now heading to the water off 55th/Alki for a report of two people in the water “screaming for help.” Updates to come. 10:43 AM: The people who were calling for help, described as an adult and juvenile, are reported to be out of the water safely, so the response is being downsized.
westseattleblog.com
SING! Endolyne Children’s Choir welcoming new members for 20th season
If you have a young singer in the household, West Seattle’s Endolyne Children’s Choir welcomes their participation this fall! Here’s the announcement:. Join us for Endolyne Children’s Choir’s 20th season! We’d love to sing with you. Endolyne Children’s Choir is a secular, non-audition, community...
Comments / 0