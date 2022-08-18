Read full article on original website
Columbus, Franklin County leaders call for resolution to CEA strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus and Franklin County leaders are weighing in on the negotiations between the Columbus teachers union and the school district. Their message to both sides: We need a resolution and we need it now. The leaders said in a news conference Monday that both parties need to think about how many […]
Police: Officer-involved shooting in west Columbus
Police: Officer-involved shooting in west Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Kc1zXk.
Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
Columbus teachers picket as school board meets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. With students, parents, and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union and the school board for Ohio’s largest public school district spoke at separate news conferences Monday. Columbus […]
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
Columbus teachers, school board remark on first day of strike
Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PGWsiQ.
Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
BCI: 1,000 firearms seized after two brothers shot in standoff
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office provided a press conference with information on the officer-involved shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms after a standoff between two brothers and law enforcement lasted several hours Saturday, resulting in the brothers being killed by […]
Columbus City School teachers vote to strike
Columbus City School teachers vote to strike. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3cdAIO6.
Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting
Suspects ID'd in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ki98fi.
One dead in Fayette County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
Man caught on video allegedly stealing wallet in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing the wallet of an east Columbus store employee as they attempt to identify the suspect. On February 3 just after 11:00 a.m., the man is seen taking the wallet from the checkout counter at a store located on the 1200 […]
Central Ohio 8-year-old with ‘heart of gold’ wins 3rd place in mullet competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio 8-year-old won 3rd place in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid's Division. With a total of 4,058 votes, William Dale Ramsey, of Pataskala, claimed the third spot on the leaderboard in the national competition, beating nearly two dozen other contenders.
FULL: Knox County Sheriff's Office update on Friday evening shooting
A shooting Friday evening in Knox County had the Sheriff's Office recommending residents to shelter in place.
No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July. On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett […]
Where Columbus students can get meals during teachers’ strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the school year looking like it won’t begin in the classroom, Columbus City Schools will be offering “grab and go” meals for students across the city. Starting Wednesday, and running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the district will offer lunch for that day and a breakfast option for the […]
Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Columbus City School students are ready to go back to school after Saturday’s Back to School Family Resource Fair at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academics Campus. The first-of-its-kind event brought together community partners to make sure students are ready for a successful year of learning and fun. NBC4 […]
$50K bond set for 18-year-old charged in shooting during Groveport football game
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in court Monday after being charged in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys was in Franklin County Municipal […]
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police.
