ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Officer-involved shooting in west Columbus

Police: Officer-involved shooting in west Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Kc1zXk. Police: Officer-involved shooting in west Columbus. The Foundation NIL event raises money for Ohio State …. Small businesses hope to benefit from chip facility. Warning about ‘Free Trial’ offers. Columbus parents join teachers on picket line. Suspect identified in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old who shot and killed a 21-year-old on the east side of Columbus on Aug. 15. Columbus police said a murder warrant has been issued for Jaizion Lamarr Reid, 17. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers picket as school board meets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. With students, parents, and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union and the school board for Ohio’s largest public school district spoke at separate news conferences Monday. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County veteran deputy dies

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools parents preparing after strike vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Now that the teachers’ union has declared a strike, Columbus City Schools’ parents are preparing themselves for what it means for their families. It’s a moment many expected and were waiting on the Columbus Education Association’s vote Sunday. Parents said they’ve been frustrated by the negotiation process, hearing about 22 bargaining […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

BCI: 1,000 firearms seized after two brothers shot in standoff

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office provided a press conference with information on the officer-involved shooting. You can watch it in the video player above. MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities seized more than 1,000 firearms after a standoff between two brothers and law enforcement lasted several hours Saturday, resulting in the brothers being killed by […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City School teachers vote to strike

Columbus City School teachers vote to strike. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3cdAIO6. $389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State …. How a new Columbus flower shop grew from the COVID-19 …. Dennis Rodman says he is heading to Russia in push …. Columbus gas prices back up 11 cents, average returns...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 17, missing from Delaware County

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl last seen Friday morning. Mya Aites was last seen leaving with her boyfriend from her foster mother’s home on Miller Paul Road. Mya is five-feet, three-inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting

Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ki98fi. Suspects ID’d in Knox Co. deputy-involved shooting. Columbus Mayor Ginther talks about the teacher union’s …. Midday Forecast: August 22, 2022. Columbus teachers, school board remark on first day …. Ryan Day, Jim Knowles provide fall camp...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: Knox County Sheriff's Office update on Friday evening shooting

A shooting Friday evening in Knox County had the Sheriff's Office recommending residents to shelter in place. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old …. Overnight Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture. Wendy’s linked to Ohio E....
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July. On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thousands of Columbus City School students are ready to go back to school after Saturday’s Back to School Family Resource Fair at the Fort Hayes Arts and Academics Campus. The first-of-its-kind event brought together community partners to make sure students are ready for a successful year of learning and fun. NBC4 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle. No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old …. Overnight Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Columbus Soulfest celebrates Black culture. Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy