Read full article on original website
Related
Check out Colorado’s Fun and Educational Dinosaur Ridge
Colorado has many attractions that are fun for the whole family or educational, but a very unique place exists right down the road from the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheater that is both. That place is called Dinosaur Ridge. Location of Colorado's Dinosaur Ridge. Dinosaur Ridge is located at 17681 W...
15 Pics From Our Spooky Hike Through Colorado’s Mining Past
One thing you can't say about Colorado is that it's boring. Especially if you love the great outdoors and hiking is one of the things that you enjoy the most. There are so many different trails, types of trails, terrain, skill levels and payoffs that you can live here all of your life and still not hit every trail.
Common Spots to See a Moose Near Fort Collins According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
What’s Poppin: A Denver Popcorn Company Offers 16 Tasty Flavors
Owner and Master Popper, Dylan Forward, has been popping popcorn for most of his life. Forward started when he was eleven years old and he's been doing so ever since. In 2013, Dylan Forward started Kettle Head Popcorn in Denver out of a garage after moving from Cleveland, Ohio. Bags...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
It's not every day that a castle in Colorado gets listed for sale. Especially one with a moat. Yep, you read that right. There is a castle for sale in the state of Colorado with a moat. The Evergreen, Colorado home listed on Realtor was built in 1999 and is...
Are These Fort Collins Homes for Sale Over or Under $1 Million?
Living in Fort Collins isn't as affordable as it used to be — in fact, medium home prices in the Choice City have reached $600,000. You can still find semi-inexpensive real estate in the area, but some houses on the market cost nearly $4 million. With prices like these going around, it can be hard to tell exactly how much a residence is worth.
5 Interesting Things Fort Collins Has in Common With Steamboat Springs
It's about three and a half hours in the car to get to Steamboat Springs. It's not often that many people travel to Steamboat to see the things it has in common with The Choice City. Steamboat Springs, a.k.a. "Ski Town, USA," as it's known is definitely all about skiing;...
This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers
If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: Longmont’s Haunted Steakhouse
When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you changing your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
10 Northern Colorado Cities as Our Favorite Characters from ‘Parks and Recreation’
A few months ago, I decided to take characters from my favorite show, The Office, and sort them into Northern Colorado cities. After looking at the qualities of the series' characters and our local towns, I determined that Michael Scott is Greeley, Jim Halpert is Fort Collins, and Dwight Schrute is Ault (don't worry, I did a full character breakdown).
Take a Virtual Tour of a Colorado Mountain Bike Factory
If you've driven due south of Denver Colorado's Mile High Stadium, there's a chance you drove right past a very unique place in the mountain biking world and didn't even know it. Guerrilla Gravity is what you might consider a custom mountain bike factory and it's located right here in Colorado.
Check Out This Epic Summer Tubing Hill In Colorado
While summer is winding down, we still have a little over a month until we officially turn the calendar to fall on September 21. One of the things that I fully intend on taking advantage of is something that up until now had no idea existed, the summer tubing hill in Granby at YMCA of the Rockies--Snow Mountain Ranch.
Prost! Your Ultimate Guide to Oktoberfest 2022 in Northern Colorado
Summer is winding down, and fall is slowly creeping into the air. The kiddos are probably already planning their Halloween costumes, but the adults have something else to look forward to: Oktoberfest. Thankfully, you don't need to travel to Germany to get your fix of beer and pretzels. We have...
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
Famous Coloradans Won’t Disclose Casa Bonita’s Renovations Yet
When it was reported a couple of years ago that Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant was in danger of going out of business, many Coloradans saw a piece of their childhood almost die. However, a couple of well-known Coloradans came to the rescue in the form of South Park creators...
Fun Up High: Aims’ ‘Great Aardvark Embark’ Hot Air Balloon Launch September 24
Aims Community College is celebrating its 55th year, having started in September of 1967. September of 2022 will see the college's fifth annual hot air balloon event. Another fun Colorado hot air balloon event is coming to Greeley, the last Saturday of September. The air will be crisp that morning, be sure to dress appropriately; maybe you have some Aims Community College gear you could wear.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0