mauinow.com
Water conservation requested for Maui Island
The Department of Water Supply is requesting that all Maui Island residents and visitors conserve water in an effort to reduce demand and extend existing supplies. Persistent drought continues throughout Maui County with parts of Central and South Maui now in exceptional drought conditions. The Central Maui System relies primarily on groundwater and is generally not as vulnerable to drought as surface water-reliant Upcountry and West Maui systems.
mauinow.com
Resident input sought for planning of 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina to Kāʻanapali
The County of Maui has launched the West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan to advance strategies for a transit-oriented community in West Maui. “This project reimagines West Maui’s main corridor to include new affordable and workforce housing and safer transportation options,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release announcement. “This work will align with existing and planned improvements like the West Maui Greenway.”
mauinow.com
Surfers, beachgoers push for earlier access to Hoʻokipa amid parking concerns
Citing concerns over safety, surfers and beach enthusiasts are pushing for earlier access to parking at Hoʻokipa Beach Park along Maui’s North Shore. Resident Justin Edwards tells Maui Now that he has been advocating for safe parking for two years now, since the start of the pandemic, and often sees cars lined along the Hāna Highway, “forcing people to unload their cars and cross the busy highway, often in low light conditions, or with the sun directly in their eyes.”
mauinow.com
New “Still in Your Light” murals created by Maui artist at UHMC Campus Health Center
Visitors to the University of Hawai’i Maui College Campus Health Center are now welcomed by a spectacular work created by Maui artist Noble Richardson. “Still in Your Light” is, literally, a voyage. As visitors move through the facility, they will encounter three murals with meaning both deeply...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lighter trades, more showers on the way
Trade winds will begin to gradually weaken late Monday, with local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes expected midweek. A mid-level disturbance will also move in from east to west, which could result in increased clouds and showers, including for interior and leeward areas during the afternoons, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels may also rise a bit with the lighter winds. Trade winds are expected to strengthen again late in the week.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maui County seeks public input for PARK MAUI plans
WAILUKU, Hawaii — Maui County is looking into plans for PARK MAUI, a new parking management program for Maui’s most heavily visited areas such as beach parks, business districts and streets. Mayor Michael Victorino invites residents to either of two virtual meetings on Aug. 24 to hear the community’s thoughts and suggestions.
mauinow.com
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, through Aug. 26
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Waikapu: Roving shoulder closure and possible...
Axis deer threatening Maui’s natural resources
The ever growing deer population in Maui county is not only devastating the ranching industry it's threatening Hawaii's natural resources according to state officials. Researchers said, if we don't get things under control soon, there will be dire consequences.
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Aug. 21, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Aug. 21, 2022. May they rest in peace. On Aug. 12, 2022, Richard E. Cosgrove II died at Maui Memorial Medical Center, in Wailuku, Maui. He was 83 years old. Richard is survived by seven of his children, 11 grandchildren plus one on the...
mauinow.com
Open house planned for release of draft South Maui Community Plan Update
The Maui County Planning Department will host an open house for the release of the first draft of the updated South Maui Community Plan on from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Kīhei Community Center. At this informational open house, the public can view background information...
mauinow.com
43rd Annual Maui County Charity Walk collects close to $1M
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association celebrated 43 years of giving back to the community with its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20. More than 1,300 walkers gathered at the War Memorial Event Field for a morning of exercise, food, prizes, and entertainment. An impressive total of $960,000 was raised.
mauinow.com
Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan – Spring 2022 Progress Report for Lānaʻi
The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided an update on the progress toward fulfilling the Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan, which is a part of the Maui Nui DMAP, from April 1 through June 30, 2022. This update pertains to actions identified for Phase 2 implementation of the Lānaʻi...
mauinow.com
Maui camper van owners push back on plans to regulate, prohibit mobile vacation dwellings
As Maui lawmakers mull plans to regulate or prohibit mobile vacation dwellings to curb overtourism, some camper van businesses are saying leaders are unfairly targeting some of the island’s most respectful visitors. Happy Campers Maui LLC owners Ephriam Martinez and Amber Rinker of Kihei said their company pays taxes,...
mauinow.com
$15M released for a new dedicated teacher affordable housing project on Maui
State Representative Angus McKelvey, who currently represents District 10 (which includes the areas of West Maui, Māʻalaea, and a small section of North Kīhei), announced the release of $15 million for the construction of dedicated teacher housing in Lahaina. “This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing...
mauinow.com
First community-based subsistence fishing area begins five-year evaluation process
During the administration of Gov. David Ige, three critical near-shore marine environments received additional protections, to sustain them well into the future. In 2014, the Hā‘ena community established the state’s first Community-based Subsistence Fishing Area. Designed to sustainably support the consumptive needs of the Hā‘ena ahupua‘a utilizing culturally rooted community-based management to ensure the sustainability of nearshore ocean resources.
mauinow.com
What progress has been made on Maui’s tourism management plan?
Progress continued April through June on projects and goals of the Maui Destination Management Action Plan, which is a part of the Maui Nui plan, according to the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Highlights include:. Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Pono Travel Education Program continued at Kahului Airport and all major airports statewide...
travelweekly.com
New snorkeling tour offered on Maui
PacWhale Eco-Adventures is offering a new Maui snorkeling tour that takes visitors "where many of the bigger vessels can't." The adventure, called Maui Nui Wild Side Lahaina, is a six-hour tour aboard a 34-passenger vessel that departs out of Lahaina. An open itinerary, the captain will choose two destinations on...
mauinow.com
Update: Honokōwai-Kāʻanapali fire burns 80 acres, 100% containment
This brush fire was declared 100% contained at 11 a.m. with no further acreage burned. Personnel will continue monitoring this fire throughout the day. A brush fire that started Sunday evening in an area mauka of the Mahinahina Water Treatment Plant and Kapalua Airport burned an estimated 80 acres by morning.
