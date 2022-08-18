Read full article on original website
Medical marijuana initiatives will not appear on November ballot
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two medical marijuana initiatives will not go to Nebraska voters in November. On Monday, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced that the two initiatives put up by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana failed to qualify for the ballot. Evnen's office says just over 77,000 signatures for the cannabis regulation initiative and just under 78,000 signatures for the patient protections initiative were turned in. Both measures fell short of the 86,776 signatures required. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana turned in more than 90,000 signatures in July, but after signature certifications were completed both ballot measures didn't have enough required signatures.
Racoons Begin Their Own Early Corn Harvest In Iowa
(Undated) -- There are signs an annual pest has started feasting on some of Iowa's corn crop. Iowa State University Extension Agronomist Megan Anderson is sharing photos of damage she says is likely caused by raccoons. She says the tell-tale signs are broken stalks, torn down, tossed around, and ears cleaned of any corn. She says raccoons will often find a corn variety they like and continue causing damage for several rows. She also says racoons can be hard to manage.
State Inspector General Finds Fault With Trooper Treatment
A report by the New York State Inspector General finds the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined. The report was released Friday and comes two years after the relationship. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a troop near the Canadian border after word got out he was dating Cuomo's daughter. Pfeiffer told inspector general investigators he had wanted to be transferred closer to his home but that his superiors "shut down."
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best Mexican food in Alabama. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state which included El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With a name that literally means 'neighborhood,' it’s no...
Lenny Berry: Producer of the Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit
Lenny Berry is a recognized industry veteran in music, cannabis, and real estate. His iconic client list consists of Warner Bros, Universal, Martell, Seagram’s Gin, Anheuser Busch, Jay Z, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Biggie Smalls, Jay Z, Tupac, Madonna, Lenny Kravitz, Snoop, Puffy, and more. Lenny was a DJ for a total of 13 years on Cleveland radio stations WZAK and WENZ. He is also the producer of the Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit, which is one of the largest cannabis conferences in the Midwest.
State Trooper Dating Cuomo's Daughter Should Have Been Disciplined
A report by the New York State Inspector General says the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined, not told he was 'volunteering' to be transferred. The report was released Friday. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. A state grand jury handed down indictments against Murdaugh and two others, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers, Attorney...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Washington
Americans can't get enough of burritos. In fact, they love them so much that over 50% of them say they would rather eat a good burrito than go on a date, according to a survey. It's not hard to see why. You can pack all kinds of fixings in that...
A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship
A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
AZ School Board Member Owns Lefty Reporter Brahm Resnick Over School Choice
It doesn't get better than this. Jenny Clark is a member of the Arizona School Board Association, appointed by Ducey, and big proponent for school choice. Jenny shut down and owned leftist reporter Brahm Resnick over school choice. He was left with nothing to say.
Crash near Lowell kills man
VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - On Monday morning, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 52-year-old Ada Township man. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says it happened when a westbound car on Bailey Driver drifted off the road near Cumberland Avenue, hitting a tree. The driver's name was not...
