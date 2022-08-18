(Lincoln, NE) -- Two medical marijuana initiatives will not go to Nebraska voters in November. On Monday, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office announced that the two initiatives put up by Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana failed to qualify for the ballot. Evnen's office says just over 77,000 signatures for the cannabis regulation initiative and just under 78,000 signatures for the patient protections initiative were turned in. Both measures fell short of the 86,776 signatures required. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana turned in more than 90,000 signatures in July, but after signature certifications were completed both ballot measures didn't have enough required signatures.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO