Stony Creek, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Fair begins this week

The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.
WITN

Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
NBC12

Stuff the Bus event to help thousands of Chesterfield students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Midlothian on Saturday, people were out stuffing a bus with school supplies for students. Parents are expected to spend more than $600 on supplies per child starting the school year. The “Stuff the Bus” event aims to reduce that cost. All of the school...
NBC12

Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Sussex and Surry Counties win joint Statewide Award

In August of 2021, Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins signed a Memorandum of Agreement to join building services between the two neighboring counties. Last week it was announced that the VACo 2022 Achievement Awards Program selected this “first of its kind” official collaboration project as one of the big winners from throughout the Commonwealth.
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids police: Man passed out in car found with drugs, guns

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck. On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.
cbs17

2 Halifax County men arrested for murder, 2 more wanted: police

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County men turned themselves in on murder charges Sunday and two more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
howafrica.com

He Was Ones A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank

The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
RICHMOND, VA

