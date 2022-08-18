Read full article on original website
Music comes to Abner Clay Park in Down Home Family Reunion
Abner Clay Park was filled with music, live demonstrations, and community last night as guests flocked to the park for the Down Home Family Reunion, a night of live music, demonstrations, and community.
Chesterfield County Fair begins this week
The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair begins Friday, Aug. 26 and goes until Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will feature, food, rides, games, ax throwing, an escape room, pig races, an illusionist, a comedy hypnotist, parades and a silent auction to benefit the Chesterfield County Fair Association Scholarship fund.
Heritage and culture celebrated at Down Home Family Reunion
The Elegba Folklore Society's 31st annual Down Home Family Reunion took place in in Richmond's historic Jackson Ward neighborhood Saturday.
Tickets to Aretha Franklin celebration show at Altria Theater go on sale Monday
Fans of all things soul music are in luck -- Altria Theater will be hosting a show celebration Aretha Franklin next month, and tickets go on sale Monday.
Renovations continue as old Highland Springs becomes first full-service community school hub
With the whir of power saws and drills echoing in the now empty halls, renovations are well on their way at the old Highland Springs High School.
WITN
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
NBC12
Stuff the Bus event to help thousands of Chesterfield students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Midlothian on Saturday, people were out stuffing a bus with school supplies for students. Parents are expected to spend more than $600 on supplies per child starting the school year. The “Stuff the Bus” event aims to reduce that cost. All of the school...
Franklin fights violence one step at a time with community walks
One door at a time. That's how Franklin police, clergy and other community groups are trying to stop violence this summer. They're going door-to-door, hoping to speak with as many people as they can before the summer ends.
George Wythe principal remembered as humble, loving: 'It's still breathtaking'
Many people in the Richmond community are heartbroken following the sudden news of the death of the principal of George Wythe High School.
Henrico nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness expanding
Housing Families First, a nonprofit organization that offers people permanent housing, is expanding its facilities to give more people a place to stay. The non-profit is expanding as the region sees its highest number of people without shelter.
Rabies alert: Health officials warn of potential spike in rabies cases
The city of Petersburg was placed under a "Rabies Alert" on Thursday after a rabid cat was found in the community. Animal Control officials believe the cat is likely to have come in contact with numerous other animals.
NBC12
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Southwood Apartment in Richmond say they are afraid to speak up about issues with living conditions. The non-profit New Virginia Majority has spent months advocating for change at the property. “People will say I have lived here 10 years, never had...
NBC12
Man injured in Richmond shooting on N 39th St.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is hurt after a shooting on the 600 block of N 39th St. Sunday evening. Police got the call just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 21. When they arrived on the scene, they did not find the victim. He later showed...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Sussex and Surry Counties win joint Statewide Award
In August of 2021, Sussex County Administrator Richard Douglas and Surry County Administrator Melissa Rollins signed a Memorandum of Agreement to join building services between the two neighboring counties. Last week it was announced that the VACo 2022 Achievement Awards Program selected this “first of its kind” official collaboration project as one of the big winners from throughout the Commonwealth.
Petersburg Police bike patrol hopes to reduce crime, build relationships
A four-person bike patrol and substation opened on Friday and it comes at a time when police headquarters could soon be at a new location.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police: Man passed out in car found with drugs, guns
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck. On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.
cbs17
2 Halifax County men arrested for murder, 2 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Halifax County men turned themselves in on murder charges Sunday and two more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
howafrica.com
He Was Ones A Slave But Became The Founder Of The First Ever Black-Owned Bank
The history of The Savings Bank of the Grand Fountain United Order of True Reformers tells a fascinating story about the struggles and triumphs of a former Georgia slave who founded the first ever black-owned bank in America. Founded in 1888 by Reverend William Washington Browne, the bank opened the very next year with deposits on the first day totaling $1,269.28.
Why Richmond clinic is giving free self defense kits to some patients
Health Brigade, formally known as the Fan Free Clinic, is planning on distributing free self defense kits to patients who may have experienced gender-based violence.
Dinwiddie Public Schools delays back-to-school celebration to September
Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced on Thursday that it has pushed back its back-to-school celebration from this weekend to September due to rain.
