ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
MCMECHEN, WV
Lootpress

Erractic behavior, indecent exposure leads to possession charge

BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on possession charges Saturday following an altercation at Shockey Auto Sales in Beverly. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, at 3:39pm on Saturday, Deputy T.J Knotts and Deputy S.R. Davis responded to an emergency call indicating a fight taking place at Shockey Auto Sales in the Beverly area.
BEVERLY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Clarksburg, WV
wajr.com

Clarksburg traffic stop yields enough fentanyl to kill 500,000

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three out-of-state suspects are behind bars and enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people is off the street. Reports indicate William McDowell, 42, of Bowie, Maryland, was stopped for speeding in the construction zone on Route 50. Police determined McDowell did not have a valid driver’s license and neither passenger, Desiree Lewis, 65, or Clarence Williams, 55, both of Virginia, was licensed to drive.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department facing federal charges was released on bail Friday. Lance Kuretza, 38, allegedly assaulted and pepper-sprayed a suspect during a January 2018 incident. The suspect was in handcuffs at the time of their arrest. Kuretza is also accused of altering paperwork to state the incident happened before the suspect was handcuffed.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitey Bulger
WTRF- 7News

3 West Virginia men charged in prison homicide

Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the […]
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
wajr.com

Missouri man jailed after threatening Marion County deputies

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Missouri man is facing charges after threatening to “personally shoot” all members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, was taken into custody Sunday evening. While deputies processed Silvey he told them he would return and “shoot...
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Indictments#Aiding And Abetting#Violent Crime#United States#Usp Hazelton
WBOY 12 News

Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call

BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Home struck by lightning in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy