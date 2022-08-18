Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
Metro News
Ihlenfeld: Body cam evidence key in case against Monongalia County deputy
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. – The Monongalia County sheriff’s deputy facing federal criminal charges will be arraigned in federal court Thursday. Deputy Lance Kuretza is free on bail after being charged with excessive use of force, violating the civil rights of a suspect and falsifying an official report of the incident.
3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a "kilo" of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
Erractic behavior, indecent exposure leads to possession charge
BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on possession charges Saturday following an altercation at Shockey Auto Sales in Beverly. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, at 3:39pm on Saturday, Deputy T.J Knotts and Deputy S.R. Davis responded to an emergency call indicating a fight taking place at Shockey Auto Sales in the Beverly area.
wajr.com
Clarksburg traffic stop yields enough fentanyl to kill 500,000
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three out-of-state suspects are behind bars and enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people is off the street. Reports indicate William McDowell, 42, of Bowie, Maryland, was stopped for speeding in the construction zone on Route 50. Police determined McDowell did not have a valid driver’s license and neither passenger, Desiree Lewis, 65, or Clarence Williams, 55, both of Virginia, was licensed to drive.
Fairmont Police find meth in man’s backpack after arrest for unrelated charge
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man being arrested for an unrelated charge was found to be in possession of meth in Fairmont. On Aug. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department took James Bledsoe, 33, of Fairmont, into custody for an outstanding warrant through the Marion County Magistrate Court, according to a criminal complaint request. Upon […]
Metro News
Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A deputy with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department facing federal charges was released on bail Friday. Lance Kuretza, 38, allegedly assaulted and pepper-sprayed a suspect during a January 2018 incident. The suspect was in handcuffs at the time of their arrest. Kuretza is also accused of altering paperwork to state the incident happened before the suspect was handcuffed.
Man charged after officers find marijuana during unconscious person call at Elkins gas station
A man has been charged after an officer found marijuana while responding to a call of an unconscious person at a gas station in Elkins.
3 West Virginia men charged in prison homicide
Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the […]
wajr.com
Missouri man jailed after threatening Marion County deputies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Missouri man is facing charges after threatening to “personally shoot” all members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, was taken into custody Sunday evening. While deputies processed Silvey he told them he would return and “shoot...
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office offering reward after church break-in
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is offering a $500 reward for information that helps them correctly identify two people depicted in photos from video surveillance taken from inside St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Sunday. According to a Facebook post made by Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen, a man and a woman […]
CBS News
West Virginia deputy sheriff arrested after being accused of excessive force and cover up
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W. Va. (KDKA) - A West Virginia deputy sheriff is in custody and being accused of using excessive force and then engaging in an effort to cover up the incident. According to an unsealed indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza allegedly punched and...
Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
Woman charged after officers find 1-year-old wearing diaper that had ‘not been changed for at least several days’
A Fairmont woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check.
Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
Woman killed in head-on collision with pickup in Elkins
A woman was killed in a head-on collision between a pickup and a car on Ward Road in Elkins back on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
wajr.com
One arrested, North Preston Highway temporarily closed for domestic violence investigation
BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department was forced to close North Preston Highway (Rt 26) in Brandonville for two hours due to a domestic violence investigation Friday. Reports indicate a Special Response Team was activated when the suspect, Daniel Henson would not exit the residence. When...
WDTV
Home struck by lightning in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to a home in Marion County Sunday night that officials said was struck by lightning. Several fire departments were alerted to a possible structure fire in the Fair Oaks Development Sunday evening just after 8:30, according to the Monongah Fire Department. As crews...
