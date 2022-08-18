ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

5 tips for creating a budget to support your financial goals

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals. Creating a budget is much like trying to eat better or exercise more — everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit, said Colleen McCreary, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reader's Digest

Meet the Social Media Activists Changing the Narrative on Climate Change

Climate change is a sticky subject—and something you may even avoid discussing because it can get so contentious. For instance, three in four Americans agree that climate change is real and that humans at least partly contribute to it, yet only 40% say that fighting climate change should be a top priority, according to a recent Pew Research survey. This may be partly due to the fact that well over half of respondents said that they do not believe the world will be able to do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. There’s a word for this climate anxiety: eco-despair.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Monday's Sell-Off, Crude Oil Rises

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Macy's, Inc. M, Medtronic plc MDT and Intuit Inc. INTU. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45...
STOCKS
Reader's Digest

The Essential Guide to Sustainable Living

People have different reasons for trying to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Some do it to help lighten their load on the environment. Others are trying to save money, and still others do it to live healthier. But whatever your initial reasons for pursuing sustainable living and trying to reduce your carbon footprint, you need to figure out where to start—then learn how to improve, one step at a time.
EPA
The Associated Press

Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Koreans adopted by Danish parents decades ago have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate their adoptions, which they say were marred by widespread practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never fully reconciled the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments that ruled from the 1960s to ’80s. The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence. Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.
ASIA
