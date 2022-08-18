Read full article on original website
Related
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Peter's Friends Free Online
Cast: Kenneth Branagh Stephen Fry Emma Thompson Hugh Laurie Imelda Staunton. After inheriting a large country estate from his late father, Peter invites his friends from college: married couple Roger and Mary, the lonely Maggie, fashionable Sarah, and writer Andrew, who brings his American TV star wife, Carol. Sarah's new boyfriend, Brian, also attends. It has been 10 years since college, and they find their lives are very different.
For 1st month ever, streamers rule broadcast, cable networks
This summer has been a breakthrough for streaming, with the time viewers spent watching services like Netflix and Hulu outpacing broadcast and cable television networks in July for the first month ever.Viewers spent 35% of their time with streamers, 34% on cable networks and 22% watching broadcast television last month, the Nielsen company said Thursday. Video on demand or DVD playback accounted for much of the other time.July is an unusual month — broadcast TV is essentially on vacation with little live sports or scripted programming and a prime-time schedule clogged with game shows — but it's a clear...
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 17, 2022
The genres that some of the more popular and best movies on Netflix most often fall under can vary, of course, but you can often find something romantic somewhere on the Netflix Top 10. Take, for instance, one of the newest additions to the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There is a healthy amount of romance to behold on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. as well — including the return of an international series that is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best shows on Netflix — so let’s see all that is making a splash on Netflix (opens in new tab) today.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Ars Technica
For the first time ever, more people watched streaming TV than cable
A new report from market measurement firm Nielsen says that for the first time, TV viewers watched more on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ than they did on cable TV, making streaming the most popular way to consume content. The shift has been predicted by analysts and commentators for...
Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time
Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virgin River Dethrones Stranger Things Atop Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart, Terminal List Slips Four Spots
With the release of its fourth season, Virgin River knocked fellow Netflix series Stranger Things from the top spot on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of July 18, Virgin River amassed 2.64 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. That edged out Stranger Things, which after spending seven out of the previous eight weeks in the No. 1 spot slipped to No. 2 with 2.3 billion minutes viewed across 34 episodes. Nielsen notes that Virgin River’s audience profile is akin to the historical drama The Crown, with nearly two-thirds of its audience being over age 50, and...
It Finally Happened: Streaming Platforms Surpassed Cable TV in July
Americans are turning to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in larger numbers than ever seen before after the platforms surpassed cable for the first time. According to Nielsen figures, audiences spent more time watching streaming TV than cable in July, with subscription services including Netflix garnering 34.8 percent of TV consumption, compared to cable TV at 34.4 percent. The streaming numbers are a considerable rise from this time last year, when that figure stood at just 22.6 percent. July also broke the record for the highest-volume streaming weeks, with the average time spent streaming last month clocking 190.9 billion minutes per week. The last time it hit such a high was the week of Christmas in December 2021, with 183 billion minutes. Viewers spent 23 percent more time on the streaming services while cable and broadcast views were down. Cable dropped 8.9 percent drop from last year and dropped 2 percent from June.Read it at Bloomberg
Roku to launch original series 'Idea House: Mountain Modern'
July 25 (UPI) -- Entertainment company Roku announced Monday that it would be launching a new original series, Idea House: Mountain Modern, this Thursday. The series, which will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel, will feature 11 episodes that will drop weekly through Oct. 13, Roku said. The series will...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 19
Something I think would be really cool is if The Summer I Turned Pretty stayed on the Amazon Prime Video top 10 shows and movies list until the end of summer. (I have no life, sorry.) Unfortunately, the last day of summer is Sept. 21 and The Summer I Turned Pretty is already sliding down into the 10 spot. If that doesn't work out, maybe we can all get The Fall to chart on Sept. 22? (Again, no life.) There should be some changes in the list early next week, as we'll see if the reality competition series Making the Cut makes the, uhhhh, cut.
Here’s What to Expect from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5
If you’re a fan of the dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, you’re certainly not alone. Since its premiere in 2017, the Hulu TV show has won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and found itself on countless lists of the best TV shows. It’s been such a phenomenon that the bestselling book behind the TV show jumped back to the top of bestseller lists, almost 40 years after its initial release. And the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has just dropped.
ETOnline.com
'Big Brother': Showmances and Betrayal Shake Up the House in Epic 2-Hour Eviction Night Special
Bros before show-mances! Big Brother delivered a special two-hour live eviction episode on Thursday, and with it came all the twists, turns, double-crosses and imploded alliances you could possibly hope for. For the first time in weeks, it wasn't immediately clear to everyone watching who would be heading home when...
'Big Brother' Live Feeds Down: Fans Call Out Show Amid Shock Teams Twist
"Big Brother" fans expressed their frustration that the live feeds were cut just moments after a shock new twist was announced.
realitytitbit.com
Big Brother 24 Michael's fiancé is his biggest fan, 'can't wait' to have him home
Michael Bruner has been dubbed by some fans as one of Big Brother 24‘s “most strategic” players. He is still in the game in week 7 alongside Alyssa, Kyle and co. Backing Michael up from home is his fiancé, Hayden. Viewers were given a glimpse into the pair’s connection when Michael read out a letter he received from Hayden. However, the letter, according to Hayden, wasn’t given the air time it should have done.
knowtechie.com
Streaming has overtaken cable viewership for the first time ever
It was almost inevitable, and the time has finally come. Streaming has taken over cable with the highest percentage of TV watch time for the month of July for the first time ever. New data recently published by Nielsen has revealed that Americans watched more TV content through streaming platforms...
TechCrunch
Netflix may copy Disney+’s decision not to run ads during kids’ programming
Sources also told the outlet that original movies would initially stay ad-free, likely to appease filmmakers who don’t want their high-budget releases ruined by advertising. If true, subscribers would be happy about this as well. However, original series such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” are expected to...
Engadget
Netflix’s ad-supported tier might not play commercials during new movies
Netflix’s forthcoming ad-supported tier could include programming without commercials. According to Bloomberg, the company doesn’t plan to run ads during original movies, at least when they first premiere on the platform. In doing so, Netflix reportedly hopes to keep its service appealing to high-profile filmmakers who may find the idea of commercials interrupting their stories unappealing.
Reader's Digest
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 0