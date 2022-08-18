ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Shellhaas named associate dean for faculty promotions, career development

Renée Shellhaas, MD, has been named associate dean for faculty promotions and career development at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She comes to the school from the University of Michigan, where she is an associate chair for career development and a pediatric neurologist. She begins her new role in October.
Data Savvy Courses

Data Savvy is a set of self-paced courses, delivered through Canvas, meant to complement semester-length courses taught at Washington University in St. Louis. These courses do not replace full-term courses offered by Washington University schools and departments. Students may self-register based on an instructor’s recommendation, or on their own initiative,...
