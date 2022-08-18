Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of suspicious activity in a convenience store parking lot soon led to an arrest of a Chipley man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a store in Wausau on Sunday morning after receiving calls that a man had been sitting...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 19-21, 2022
April Tipton, 42, Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rowan, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Mills Jr., 30, Dothan, Alabama: Driving under the...
waltonso.org
TWO ARRESTED, INVESTIGATION ONGOING INTO INCIDENT ON MADGE LANE IN SANTA ROSA BEACH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— Two men have been arrested following an incident on Madge Lane in Santa Rosa Beach early Sunday morning. In the early morning hours of August 21st, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Madge Lane to a report of a fight where multiple people were injured.
Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning
UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
WJHG-TV
Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police are investigating an overnight traffic crash that resulted in the death of a local man. Around 8:30p.m. Saturday evening, Patrol Officers responded to the area of Ohio Avenue and 17th Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash wherein a pedestrian had been struck.
One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
wtvy.com
Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
International Military Student’s Body Recovered From Florida River
An international military student’s body has been recovered from a river after authorities received a distress call on Saturday. According to deputies, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a 911 call about a person in distress
Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
holmescounty.news
Two arrested on drug charges
A Westville man and a Ponce de Leon woman are behind bars on drug charges after Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 90. During the traffic stop on Aug. 15, HCSO determined the driver of the vehicle, Arnold Thomas, did not have a valid driver's license. Both Thomas and Ray gave permission to HCSO to search the vehicle and their belongings.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
69-year-old Florida woman dies in vicious dog attack after 100+ bites
Bonifay, Fla. — A 69-year-old Florida resident was killed in a vicious dog attack Sunday. The body of Shirley Johnson, who lives in Gritney, about an hour north of Panama City Beach, was found about 24 hours after her death. According to the Holmes County Medical Examiner, a pack...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
Woman charged with stealing $2K in plants from Fort Walton Beach
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach. Rice is accused of taking […]
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
