Holmes County, FL

WJHG-TV

Chipley man arrested for possession and trafficking

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports of suspicious activity in a convenience store parking lot soon led to an arrest of a Chipley man, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a store in Wausau on Sunday morning after receiving calls that a man had been sitting...
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 19-21, 2022

April Tipton, 42, Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Fatimah Borders, 42, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rowan, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Mills Jr., 30, Dothan, Alabama: Driving under the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested for meth trafficking in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were arrested in a busy Panama City shopping center parking lot for trafficking meth. Panama City Police say the suspects were parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd St. when officers found 300 grams of meth in the car.
PANAMA CITY, FL
City
Ponce De Leon, FL
City
Westville, FL
County
Holmes County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Holmes County, FL
Crime & Safety
holmescounty.news

Couple jailed for methamphetamine

A couple landed in Holmes County Jail on drug charges after a traffic stop was initiated for not having a tag on the vehicle. On Aug. 16, Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a tag at S.R. 79 and Ninth Avenue in Esto. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Floyd of Cottondale, and the passenger was identified as Brandy Ward of Slocomb, Alabama.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event

CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police are investigating an overnight traffic crash that resulted in the death of a local man. Around 8:30p.m. Saturday evening, Patrol Officers responded to the area of Ohio Avenue and 17th Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash wherein a pedestrian had been struck.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Fugitive apprehended in Geneva County

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fugitive was arrested August 11 after leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Geneva County. On August 10 at 3:15 p.m. Alabama State Trooper Jere Jenson stopped a vehicle on Highway 52 east for an expired tag that resulted in the driver fleeing the scene on foot and causing law enforcement to conduct a manhunt across the county.
GENEVA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdhn.com

UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning

UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged chase, gunfire land Fort Walton Beach man in jail

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man allegedly chased a vehicle and shot at it in two different locations in the city during the chase, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a press release. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), Samuel...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Bay County Courthouse construction creates confusion for residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is beginning on a new parking lot and building at the Bay County Courthouse. The parking lot will have a new drainage system underneath the lot.  “It’s been very confusing,” Bay County Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said. “And then even when they park, finding their way to the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

