PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing charges after threatening to sexually assault a store clerk in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Joshua Trickett, 37, told the clerk to go to the backroom and locked the door to the store. According to the victim, Trickett told her he would use zip ties and that it would only take him 18 minutes.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO