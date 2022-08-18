Read full article on original website
Related
wajr.com
Morgantown man charged after threatening Taylor County store clerk
PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is facing charges after threatening to sexually assault a store clerk in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Department investigators say Joshua Trickett, 37, told the clerk to go to the backroom and locked the door to the store. According to the victim, Trickett told her he would use zip ties and that it would only take him 18 minutes.
wajr.com
Missouri man jailed after threatening Marion County deputies
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Missouri man is facing charges after threatening to “personally shoot” all members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Brandon Silvey, 21, of Harrisonville, Missouri, was taken into custody Sunday evening. While deputies processed Silvey he told them he would return and “shoot...
wajr.com
Death of man found in Cheat River ruled an accident
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Investigators have concluded a car accident led to the death of a man whose body was found earlier this year in the Cheat River. The body of Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River on May 20, near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. The Preston County Sheriff’s Office and Garrett County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation to determine what happened to Harris.
wajr.com
I-79 crash victim identified, no accident cause determined
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has identified the person killed in a I-79 southbound crash last week as Wendy Curry. The accident happened near the exit ramp at mile marker 117 around 3:45 p.m. August 18. Investigators are still working to find a cause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wajr.com
Clarksburg traffic stop yields enough fentanyl to kill 500,000
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three out-of-state suspects are behind bars and enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people is off the street. Reports indicate William McDowell, 42, of Bowie, Maryland, was stopped for speeding in the construction zone on Route 50. Police determined McDowell did not have a valid driver’s license and neither passenger, Desiree Lewis, 65, or Clarence Williams, 55, both of Virginia, was licensed to drive.
wajr.com
Clean up continues in Harrison County after multiple storm events
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – For the third time this month, Harrison County is cleaning after major storm events. Data from the National Weather Service shows the Clarksburg area has received more than 6 1/2 inches of rain for August- four inches over the normal amount for the month with more than a week remaining.
wajr.com
The call for bus drivers in Mon County is out as classes begin
MORGANTIOWN, W.Va. – Classes are in session for Monongalia County Schools and that means safely transporting thousands of students every school day. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” Monongalia County Schools transportation director said planning for the task began last year. “Of the 11,000 students that...
wajr.com
Tech Yeah conference to show off tech possibilities
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The inaugural one day Tech Yeah conference brings hundreds together to showcase innovation and opportunity available to potential employers considering a move to West Virginia. The event kicks off in Morgantown Monday with a cocktail reception then moves to Fairmont for the one day presentation. On...
Comments / 0