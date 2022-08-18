ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

PTI hosting airport wide job fair in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway...
GREENSBORO, NC
Furniture Today

3 trends to find at High Point Market’s fall TrendWatch

HIGH POINT — International Market Centers’ TrendWatch forecast will explore the myriad of new products at the fall 2022 High Point Market through three distinctive themes. Examples of the trends – as presented by exhibitors in IMC’s 17 properties during the Oct. 22-26 market – will be presented in a pre-market webinar, a digital flipbook, an onsite seminar and tour, and in three onsite product displays.
HIGH POINT, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ICYMI: 10+ new Triad restaurants that opened recently

In the midst/aftermath of the pandemic, it can be hard to keep track of what’s open, what’s new and what’s gone, especially in the food industry where turnover is quick and often quiet. So we’re here to share some of the newest food spots that have opened in the Triad recently. From sushi spots to a new deli, this list proves that there’s still a vibrant food scene here, all we have to do is support it!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
News Argus

5515 West Market Street

Studio Deluxe - This Studio Deluxe has a separate bedroom! Also included, lots of storage space and a walk in closet! Living Room with plush carpeting and large windows that bring in natural sunlight. Bathroom has wide vanities with lots of lighting. Full kitchen complete with refrigerator, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

5633 Hornaday Rd Unit G

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5633-G Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409: Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! Neighborhood pool! Living room with access to balcony with storage. Both bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has pantry. All electric utilities. Small pets allowed up to 25 lbs. Lawn & trash is included. Available now!
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Sustainable Fashion#Thrift Store#Fast Fashion#Yard Sales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Tribe Thrift#Thrift Chic Boutique
WRAL News

Foodie news: Dessert food hall opens in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Unfortunately, this week’s “big news” are a couple of big-time closings. But the hope is we will see each “soon” in some way, shape or fashion. First came the news out of Durham that Matt Kelly’s St. James Seafood Seafood would not have their lease renewed and their last day of operation will be in early October. Looks like there are plans for a new mixed-use development on that piece of real estate.
RALEIGH, NC
macaronikid.com

Find a Little Free Library in Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown

Avoid the "summer slide" by getting your kids reading this summer!. A study by the University of Tennessee at Knoxville found reading just 12 books during the summer was as effective as summer school. How can we get our kids excited about reading?. One way is to let our kids...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Mediterranean Deli closes permanently

The inside of Mediterranean Deli after a letter announcing its closure was posted on its doors Aug. 18. Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, posted a sign on its door announcing the permanent closure of this location after four years. The deli and bakery served salads, spreads, baked goods and sandwiches....
ELON, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Asheboro Summer Cruise Series: Courthouse Cruise-In

Asheboro Summer Cruise-in Series, organized by Grounded Elegance Car Club and Brightside Gallery, will host this event in the parking lot of the Randolph County Courthouse. The theme of the evening will be cars, cruising, fellowship, and our newest addition – Vendors Row. As always, these are equal opportunity cruising events. If it’s got wheels, come on out and join the fun! The more the merrier is the motto of the event organizers. For an evening of nostalgia and also making new memories.
ASHEBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy