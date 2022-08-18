ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

Bishop, Greene Named Pocock All-Americans

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State women's rowers Sierra Bishop and Muryn Greene have both been named Pocock All-Americans. Bishop is a second-team selection while Greene was named honorable mention. The selection is the second for both Bishop and Greene. Bishop, a Wilsonville, Ore., native, was also a second-teamer after...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Camden Lewis, transfers Andrew Boyle, Alex Bales embracing Oregon Ducks' kicking competition

For a second straight offseason, Camden Lewis is in a competition to keep his job as Oregon’s kicker. The fourth-year junior could remain UO’s place kicker, or keep kicking off, or both, or neither. That’s the scale of competition he faces after the Ducks added two transfer kickers this offseason in Andrew Boyle from Washington State and Alex Bales from Cincinnati.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers In Italy: Beavers Head to Rome

ROME, Italy –The Oregon State men's basketball team made its way to Rome on Monday, the final stop of the team's tour of Italy. The Beavers began the day in Florence, before busing south the Eternal City. After spending some time exploring Rome on their own, the team headed to practice, as they prepared for the second game of the tour on Tuesday evening. Oregon State won its first game in Italy 72-59 over Streetball Livorno.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences

From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
TURNER, OR
klcc.org

Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation

Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
EUGENE, OR

