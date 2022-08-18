ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn entrepreneur breaks barriers in 2nd chance at life

By Hannah Kliger
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RbNp_0hMeeZ2J00

Bout with cancer inspires Brooklyn entrepreneur to launch liquor brand 02:46

NEW YORK -  August is National Black Business Month and one Brooklyn man used his second chance at life to highlight his Caribbean ancestry.

Jackie Summers typically begins his story from the hardest moment of his life, 12 years ago.

"The doctor found a tumor the size of a golf ball inside my spine. He said, you're probably going to die, and if you live you might be paralyzed," Summers said.

He survived the surgery, but says the experience adjusted his perspective.

Soon after, his story became a tale of a new journey. While wondering what he wanted to do with his second chance, he realized his dream is to be able to day-drink.

"I want to be around cool people, in the middle of the day, in the middle of the week, having a great conversation over great food and alcohol," he told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. "I thought to myself, I know what I'll do, I'll launch a liquor brand!"

It took 623 failed recipes in his kitchen, he says, but in 2012, his brand, "Jack from Brooklyn," was born. Operating out of a micro-distillery in Red Hook, he focused his efforts on perfecting his signature drink, " Sorel, " inspired by a traditional Caribbean recipe made with Hibiscus flowers and other botanicals.

"The Africans knew Hibiscus was a powerful medicinal plant," Summers explained. "The trans-Atlantic trade starts and bodies and spices are stolen from the continent of Africa and transported in the bottom of ships to the Caribbean."

His grandparents, immigrants from the Caribbean, passed down their love for this drink. He became the first Black person in post-Prohibition America to hold a license to make liquor. However, he couldn't keep up with demand, and in 2016, he closed his Brooklyn operation.

For five years, he never lost sight of his dream. Last year, he joined forces with Laird & Company, which also happens to be America's oldest distiller , and moved production to Eatontown, New Jersey. With their capabilities and his recipe, they're able to put out tens of thousands of bottles a month.

He now has a team of specialists, including food chemist Dr. Hoby Wedler. Wedler's role is to ensure quality and consistently improve the formula. And he's got a unique ability to do that.

"I was born totally blind so I've never experienced the world visually, with my eyes, and I feel like my blindness is a tremendous advantage. I would never want my eyesight back because I can see flavor, literally when I taste something," Wedler said.

The end product is a deep ruby-colored liquid that captures centuries of history. Summers and his team say the drink is finally getting the attention it deserves.

"So far this year in 2022, Sorel has won gold or better in 27 different international competitions," Summers proudly says. "It has very quickly become the most awarded liquor in the market, hands down, bar none."

His story is one that begins with tragedy, but ends in success. By the end of this year, Summers estimates that his product will be in 20 states, with an expansion to the rest of the country in 2023.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

State grant provides little relief for Bronx school

NEW YORK -- Parents continue to face difficulties finding day care in areas where options are limited.Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $17 million in grants would come to New York City to combat child care deserts, but the funding may be too little, too late for some, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Monday.An interactive map published by the state Council on Children and Families shows darker areas where residents find fewer open slots and higher rates of poverty.READ MORE: The Committee for Hispanic Children and Families just opened a new office in the South Bronx to connect families and providers...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Good Samaritan stabbed on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK -- Police say a good Samaritan was stabbed on the subway overnight in Manhattan. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday on a southbound D train near the Rockefeller Plaza station. Police said a man in his 50s was harassing passengers in a train car. The 27-year-old victim tried to intervene and ended up getting stabbed. He was taken to an East Side hospital in stable condition. There was no word on his attacker. 
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Shocking sucker punch KOs man at Brooklyn Mall

NEW YORK -- A brutal sucker punch was captured on video at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn.Two people are seen walking up behind a 36-year-old man. One of them then punches the victim in the head, knocking him out.The incident happened Saturday at around 6 p.m.Police said the attack was unprovoked.The victim had serious injuries, but is in stable condition.Police are looking for the suspect.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Queens street renaming to honor Mollie Gustine, pioneering NYPD officer

NEW YORK -- A street in Queens is being renamed in honor of Mollie Gustine, a pioneering NYPD officer who died of COVID-19 in 2020. Gustine joined the NYPD in 1963 and was one of only a few Black women in the department at the time. In 1974, Gustine was promoted to detective and assigned to the sex crimes unit. She retired in 1983. The street renaming will be held Saturday afternoon at 192nd Street and 117th Road in Jamaica. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Fire extinguisher sprayed at Jewish men in Brooklyn in pair of possible hate crimes

NEW YORK -- A fire extinguisher was the weapon of choice in a pair of possible hate crimes against Jewish men in Brooklyn. One of the victims, a 72-year-old, was uncomfortable sharing his name. He was shaken up and said it wasn't the first time he was attacked in his own neighborhood, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Monday. It happened at around 6 a.m. Sunday when the man was walking near Taylor Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg. "One guy ran after me and he started to spray," he said. "I tried to walk as fast as I can." He said he was approached by...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
DEER PARK, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams announces launch of Cannabis NYC initiative

NEW YORK -- The marijuana industry continues to grow in New York state. Within days, the first round of retail licenses will be up for grabs. And, in this first round, the city wants to make sure underserved Black and brown communities get first dibs."For too long, these communities have faced high rates of drug-related incarcerations and they have been denied opportunities to build wealth. That's a terrible combination and today we're dismantling that combination," Mayor Eric Adams said.READ MORE: Unlicensed marijuana vendors pop up all over NYC as licensed dispensaries wait for the green light to sell recreational weed  Inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#A New Journey#Cancer#Africans#Hibiscus
CBS New York

Jim's Shoe Repair: A family legacy on the Upper East Side since 1932

NEW YORK -  For Joe Rocco, each day on the job brings a new challenge.The owner of Jim's Shoe Repair on the Upper East Side, he welcomes customers seeking solutions to all sorts of wear and tear."They damage their shoes in the streets, so we have to mix the color and make it look like new again," he said.Often, the culprit is a pet."These dogs chew shoes," he said.Joe and his staff will take on just about any request for repair or reconditioning. "You always get one job that's strange. Sometimes you get a part of a couch," he said. "We just try...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported. The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim. "She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said. Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot. "Like something that just happens...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 2 injured in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man is dead and two others are hurt after they were stabbed early Saturday.Police say the incident happened outside Sunset Park.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, detectives were in the neighborhood all morning and most of the afternoon securing the area, speaking with residents and looking for any doorbell camera footage that could shed light on what happened.Edgar Puello parked his car overnight near the park."I thought it was only over there, but now the more I walk, the more blood I see," he said Longtime Brooklyn residents are calling for more security."There's a lot of activity...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

4-year-old struck and killed by SUV in Huntington Station driveway

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. -- A Long Island family is mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy who was run over in the family's driveway on Saturday morning.On Monday, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with the child's devastated mother, who is asking for upgraded charges against the driver, who is a family relative."He was such a loving boy. He was always laughing. He had so much energy and so much things that he wanted to do," Naxi Moreira said.She said he son loved to play in the driveway of their Huntington Station house."That was his favorite place. We always used to argue...
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old in critical condition from Jackson Heights shooting

NEW YORK -- The NYPD was on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon in Queens. According to police, a 19-year-old man was shot in the armpit and hospitalized in critical condition, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported. It happened at around 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near 95th Street in Jackson Heights. Police said they found a shell casing at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the man was targeted or struck by a stray bullet. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYC launches crackdown on commercial vehicles parking illegally in Queens

NEW YORK -- A new effort is underway to put the brakes on truck drivers taking advantage of parking in neighborhoods around the city.Trucks left parked overnight has been an issue for years, and city officials say it's only getting worse, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.Trucks are not allowed to park on residential streets between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and yet they do night after night. It is an issue that has plagued southeastern Queens for years, and city officials say it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now impacts neighborhoods from Staten Island up to...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

3 firefighters hurt in Staten Island fire

NEW YORK -- Several firefighters were injured while battling a blaze that spread to multiple homes on Staten Island on Saturday.The FDNY says it started around 10 p.m. on Pitney Avenue in Pleasant Plains.The fire started at one home and spread to two others. Citizen app video shows thick smoke and flames.Three firefighters were injured and taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.The FDNY says about 15 people have been displaced from the three homes. The Red Cross is assisting.The fire was under control around 11:30 p.m.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man, woman rob Bronx Family Dollar, employee put in chokehold

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man and a woman they said were caught on video stealing from a Family Dollar in the Bronx and attacking an employee who tried to stop them.It happened on Aug. 14 at the Family Dollar on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section.Police said a 23-year-old woman who worked at the store confronted the suspects when they tried to leave without paying.Video showed the worker tried to grab a cart from the female suspect, who attacked the worker and placed her in a chokehold. It went on to show an ensuing struggle between...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-year-old waiting for bus shot in Queens

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a bus stop in Queens. Police released surveillance video of a white car driving up and someone inside shooting the teenager. It happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Beach 31st Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway. Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg several times. He was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy