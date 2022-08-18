ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie

Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
Dolly Parton
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Makes Major Announcement in New Post: PHOTOS

Although only launched in 2015, when it comes to the kitchen, there are very few who don’t know about the quality and tastefulness of The Pioneer Woman brand. From cookware and cutlery to appliances, the Pioneer Woman brand focused on creating items that were both practical and stylish. Since the launch, the brand not only became a household name, but it helped make founder Ree Drummond worth a staggering $50 million. Before entering stores, Drummond started with blog posts, recipes, and appearing on hit shows like The View, Good Morning America, and the Today Show. Now, it appears that Pioneer Woman is expanding once again with a new snack line, and given that October is right around the corner, a new Fall clothing line as well.
I Tried Ina Garten’s Pomegranate Spritzer and I’m Drinking It For the Rest of the Summer

Are you doing whatever you can to avoid burning up in the kitchen? Same. Until fall rolls around, all we can really do is stick to no-cook meals and ice-cold drinks. The good news is you’re not alone. Ina Garten declared last week “TOO HOT TO COOK WEEK” on Instagram and shared a few no-fuss (and no-cook) recipes. We’re especially fond of Ina Garten’s pomegranate spritzer, which is from her upcoming cookbook due in October.
I tried 8 store-bought dill pickles and one really pickled my fancy

For as long as I can remember, I have been the guy who asks, "Are you going to eat your pickle?" In fact, I have an appreciation for dill pickle-flavored anything: almonds, potato chips, mustard and even ice pops (yes, these are delicious; no, I am not missing a section of my tongue).
How to Make a Cherry Dump Cake with Only 5 Ingredients

Cherry cobbler is an all-time favorite dessert. Nothing compares to juicy cherries paired with a tender cake topping. But even though it’s fairly simple to put together a cobbler, we love to take a shortcut to make dessert even faster. Hello, cherry dump cake!. This quick cake resembles a...
