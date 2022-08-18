Although only launched in 2015, when it comes to the kitchen, there are very few who don’t know about the quality and tastefulness of The Pioneer Woman brand. From cookware and cutlery to appliances, the Pioneer Woman brand focused on creating items that were both practical and stylish. Since the launch, the brand not only became a household name, but it helped make founder Ree Drummond worth a staggering $50 million. Before entering stores, Drummond started with blog posts, recipes, and appearing on hit shows like The View, Good Morning America, and the Today Show. Now, it appears that Pioneer Woman is expanding once again with a new snack line, and given that October is right around the corner, a new Fall clothing line as well.

