Mississippi State

ms.gov

Recreational fishing season for Red Grouper to close August 30

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today that the recreational fishing season for Red Grouper (Epinephelus morio) will close in Mississippi territorial waters on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. local time. The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing,...
ms.gov

Shell Offshore Inc. – Coastal Zone Consistency Determination

Shell Offshore Inc. has filed notice of a proposed project which requires review by the MS Department of Marine Resources to ensure compliance with the state’s approved Coastal Program under the Coastal Zone Management Act. The proposal is to develop the Powernap Phase 3, located in the south-central Mississippi...
ms.gov

Application by Karen Koch Lott

Karen Kock Lott has filed notice of a proposed project which requires review by the MS Department of Marine Resources to ensure compliance with the state’s approved Coastal Program under the Coastal Zone Management Act. The applicant is proposing to fill 0.14 acres of non-tidal wetlands to construct a...
ms.gov

Application by Hillcrest Mini-Storage, LLC

Hillcrest Mini-Storage, LLC has filed notice of a proposed project which requires review by the MS Department of Marine Resources to ensure compliance with the state’s approved Coastal Program under the Coastal Zone Management Act. The applicant is proposing to fill non-tidal wetlands for the construction of a single-family...
ms.gov

Application by David Lawrence

David Lawrence has filed notice of a proposed project which requires review by the MS Department of Marine Resources to ensure compliance with the state’s approved Coastal Program under the Coastal Zone Management Act. The applicant is proposing to fill 0.02 acres of non-tidal wetlands and to construct a...
