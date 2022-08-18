FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seoulju Korean Kitchen & Bar
There are very few restaurants in Austin that are more fun than Seoulju. From the music blasting from the speakers, to the giant griddles filled with fried chicken and melty cheese, to the seemingly-endless pile of soju bottles finding their way onto the tables—Seoulju is a party, through and through. Ask your server for some pointers on Korean drinking games, if you’re not familiar, then take turns going around the table flicking bottle caps while you soak it all up with some excellent fried chicken, kimchi pancakes, and other Korean pub staples. Just make sure to get there early, because they certainly draw a crowd.
Austin Land & Cattle
Sometimes, you just want a giant steak and a martini for dinner. And sometimes you want to do that without planning a reservation three months in advance, or without going to a place where you have to share a whole bunch of small plates. ALC is unstuffy and unpretentious—it feels like a classic steakhouse you’d expect to find in a film about a bunch of bankers on Wall Street. But perhaps most importantly, they make a killer steak that serves as the perfect entree after a round of escargot and grilled Buffalo lamb chops. While you don’t have to wear a sportcoat here, we’d suggest at least dressing up a little. It’s a white tablecloth kind of place—but still on the casual side, because it’s Austin.
Ceviche Love
A small part of us is glad that Ceviche Love isn’t closer to central Austin, because if it were we’d probably eat their lime-dressed Sinaloan style ceviche for about 50% of our meals—it’s bright, tart, and packed full of fresh seafood. Another 25% of our meals would probably be spent with their oyster preparados—raw gulf oysters topped with ceviche—and we’d reserve the last quarter eating nuts and fruits to help bring our mouths back to a suitable PH. Instead, we’ll have to save those delicious moments for when we find ourselves out near COTA, because we haven’t successfully made a trip out there without a Ceviche Love pit stop.
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
Unexpected crossovers can be a lot of fun. They’re how we ended up with things like Viet-Cajun crawfish, bulgogi tacos, and birria ramen. Sometimes, they’re just a short-lived fad (looking at you, cronuts), but other times they end up changing the entire landscape of food entirely. From the people behind Ramen Tatsu-Ya and DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, Kemuri Tatsu-Ya in East Austin is a Japanese izakaya with a Central Texas barbecue twist. And they’re doing it in an entirely unique way that we think might just make it a crossover that’s here to stay.
