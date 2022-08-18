Sometimes, you just want a giant steak and a martini for dinner. And sometimes you want to do that without planning a reservation three months in advance, or without going to a place where you have to share a whole bunch of small plates. ALC is unstuffy and unpretentious—it feels like a classic steakhouse you’d expect to find in a film about a bunch of bankers on Wall Street. But perhaps most importantly, they make a killer steak that serves as the perfect entree after a round of escargot and grilled Buffalo lamb chops. While you don’t have to wear a sportcoat here, we’d suggest at least dressing up a little. It’s a white tablecloth kind of place—but still on the casual side, because it’s Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO