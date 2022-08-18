ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug and Gunna Speak to Each Other During Hearing, Lawyer Tells Them to Stop Because It’s Being Recorded

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 178

Sherry Prevett
2d ago

Why stop them.. they are poorly educated, lack character, have no self respect, or respect anything or anyone, they think rules and laws do not apply tothem,are negative role models, let them show their true colors!

Reply(23)
35
pablo
3d ago

Lol thugs can't even talk in a complete sentence, you should see how they write lol, your never going to get out good bye maybe you can learn the English language while your in there. It will be a long time before your both out, you all can write that guy in Russia prison.

Reply(13)
16
Boyd Payne
3d ago

they look like they just found how to make fire...send them up the creek for 50 years so they can evolve.

Reply(1)
14
