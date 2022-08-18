ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden admin pushing forward with talks to return billions in frozen funding to Afghanistan: Report

President Biden's administration is reportedly pushing forward with talks to release billions in frozen assets to Afghanistan despite the Taliban's refusal to cooperate. The U.S. and other nations froze billions of dollars worth of foreign-held assets belonging to the now-defunct Afghanistan government after the Taliban took over the country in 2021. The Biden administration continues to work with Taliban officials despite the terrorist organization's housing of a top al Qaeda leader in Kabul, Reuters reported Monday.
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Afghanistan Is Not Just Washington’s Problem Anymore

Afghanistan’s fate will invariably be of greater interest to its Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Pakistani neighbors. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Biden Has Only Bad Options in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s firm grip on power and ideological commitment greatly constrain U.S. influence, but the United States must work with the hand it has been dealt. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Tom#United States Marine#Afghan#The Fall Of Kabul#Taliban
nationalinterest.org

Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure

Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian MIG-31 fighter jet carried out an 'unsafe close pass' of an RAF spy plane while it was in international airspace over Norwegian and Barents Seas, MoD reveals after Moscow claimed British aircraft crossed its state border

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet made an 'unsafe close pass' of an RAF spy plane yesterday, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, after Moscow claimed the plane had infringed on its airspace. The RAF spyplane was flying over the Norwegian and Barents seas on Monday on a flight path which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys nuke-capable B-52 bombers to UK

Nuclear-capable U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses landed at Royal Air Force base Fairford in the United Kingdom on Thursday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced the bombers’ arrival in the U.K. The aircraft will use RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe.
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy