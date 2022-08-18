Read full article on original website
Biden admin pushing forward with talks to return billions in frozen funding to Afghanistan: Report
President Biden's administration is reportedly pushing forward with talks to release billions in frozen assets to Afghanistan despite the Taliban's refusal to cooperate. The U.S. and other nations froze billions of dollars worth of foreign-held assets belonging to the now-defunct Afghanistan government after the Taliban took over the country in 2021. The Biden administration continues to work with Taliban officials despite the terrorist organization's housing of a top al Qaeda leader in Kabul, Reuters reported Monday.
'A collapse of American morals': Former Marine on US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Veteran and author Elliot Ackerman speaks with Bianna Golodryga about his new book “The Fifth Act” and the chaos of America’s final days in Afghanistan.
nationalinterest.org
Afghanistan Is Not Just Washington’s Problem Anymore
Afghanistan’s fate will invariably be of greater interest to its Chinese, Russian, Iranian, and Pakistani neighbors. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
nationalinterest.org
Biden Has Only Bad Options in Afghanistan
The Taliban’s firm grip on power and ideological commitment greatly constrain U.S. influence, but the United States must work with the hand it has been dealt. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
nationalinterest.org
Boiling Over: Pakistan Can't Bear the Cost of Afghan State Failure
Though economic and political instability in the country remains, the presence of multiple threats along the Pakistani-Afghan border requires an immediate, lasting solution. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has posed significant challenges for the United States, the Afghan Taliban government, and regular Afghans. However, the situation is also challenging for Afghanistan’s immediate neighbors, especially Pakistan, which bore the brunt of two decades of U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and is now dealing with post-war stability challenges.
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Putin knows he's made a 'grave mistake' invading Ukraine but will never admit it, says former NATO commander
Putin likely realizes he's made a mistake invading Ukraine, a former NATO leader said. "I think he knows it in his heart, he'll never admit it publicly," said James G. Stavridis. Russia is "blowing through" military capability and can't keep it up, Stavridis said. Russian President Vladimir Putin likely regrets...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
Senior Commander of Putin's Elite Special Forces Killed in Ukraine: Report
A decorated colonel with close ties to Vladimir Putin was reportedly found dead in Ukraine, joining other recent high-ranking Russian casualties.
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Russia Developing 'New Tactic' to Counter U.S. HIMARS: Ukraine Official
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the tactic is "dispersion" and that Russia is doing less "ammo stacking."
Russian MIG-31 fighter jet carried out an 'unsafe close pass' of an RAF spy plane while it was in international airspace over Norwegian and Barents Seas, MoD reveals after Moscow claimed British aircraft crossed its state border
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet made an 'unsafe close pass' of an RAF spy plane yesterday, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, after Moscow claimed the plane had infringed on its airspace. The RAF spyplane was flying over the Norwegian and Barents seas on Monday on a flight path which...
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
Business Insider
The war in Ukraine may dent the Su-35's reputation as a top-tier Russian fighter jet
Dark clouds swirl over Russia's Su-35S Flanker fighter. Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, a deputy chief attached to the Ukrainian General Staff, had some hot gossip to spill pertaining to the Russian aviation industry in a briefing to the Ukrainian Media Center on August 11. Reporting that Russia was resorting to...
Putin blamed the US for dragging the war in Ukraine out, even though he could call Russian troops home at any moment
Putin on Tuesday accused the US of dragging out the war in Ukraine. "They need conflicts to retain their hegemony," Putin said of the US. The Russian leader ignored the the reality that he could call Russia's troops home whenever he wants. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested that...
americanmilitarynews.com
US deploys nuke-capable B-52 bombers to UK
Nuclear-capable U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses landed at Royal Air Force base Fairford in the United Kingdom on Thursday. U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced the bombers’ arrival in the U.K. The aircraft will use RAF Fairford to conduct Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe.
Fox News
