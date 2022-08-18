ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

105.5 The Fan

Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?

What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
BOISE, ID
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
SALEM, OR
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Patriotically Prepares To Honor Nampa Warhawks This Weekend

The annual Warbird Roundup will take place this weekend in Nampa at the Warhawk Museum. This year's event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War Two. The raid sent a message to Japan following their sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that America would never surrender its freedom. The roundup will be celebrating its twentieth year of honoring American heroes.
NAMPA, ID
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
PORTLAND, OR
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored

Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
105.5 The Fan

Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]

In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
BOISE, ID
