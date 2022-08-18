Read full article on original website
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?
What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
beachconnection.net
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
Idaho Patriotically Prepares To Honor Nampa Warhawks This Weekend
The annual Warbird Roundup will take place this weekend in Nampa at the Warhawk Museum. This year's event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War Two. The raid sent a message to Japan following their sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that America would never surrender its freedom. The roundup will be celebrating its twentieth year of honoring American heroes.
Watch the Backstreet Boys Celebrate National Potato Day in Boise [VIDEO]
One of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that all of us grow potatoes. Normally, we roll our eyes whenever we hear a potato stereotype but when it’s one of the Backstreet Boys? We could talk about potatoes all day!. Quite frankly, we feel...
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
KATU.com
By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer
We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Channel 6000
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]
In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites
Many Central Oregonians were intrigued or puzzled by a line of lights moving slowly across the High Desert sky around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The post That line of lights high in the High Desert night sky? Maybe you knew, but if not: They were a row of Starlink satellites appeared first on KTVZ.
