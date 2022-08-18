PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).

