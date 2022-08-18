ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […]
STUDENT WITH KNIFE DETAINED AT DON ESTRIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOCA RATON

Student Saw Something. Said Something. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was detained at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School on Monday. Sources within the Palm Beach County School District confirmed the incident to BocaNewsNow.com Monday evening.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After grand jury report, let voters decide, not DeSantis | Editorial

A statewide grand jury, empaneled to investigate spending practices and school safety compliance in Florida school districts, urges Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove four of the nine current Broward County School Board members for "acts of incompetence or neglect of duty." We agree that some board members "need to go," as the grand jury's long-awaited report puts it. But one member has left and two ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis' election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida's largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state's investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […]
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

DeSantis Promotes School Board Candidates in South Florida, While Protestors Rally Against Him

With primary election just days away Governor Ron DeSantis was in Doral to promote school board candidates and talk about his education agenda. "At the end of the day, schools are important, whether you're in a big school system like Miami or you're in a charter school or private school or even homeschooling, the schools do not supersede the rights of the parents," he said.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with "mold build up" at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, "Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive."
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. "Potential Tropical Cyclone Four" Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI

Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker's Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn't surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […]
BOCA RATON, FL
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
fb101.com

Top Museum Restaurants in Florida

Florida is home to some of the best museums and cultural attractions in the country and as more visitors choose to dine at on site, cafes and concession stands are no longer an afterthought, but now a deliberate part of the arts and culture experience with a standalone destination. The museum and restaurant experience are both enhanced by the other creating a culturally immersive activity for all.
SARASOTA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'Incompetence and neglect of duty': Grand jury wants 4 current Broward School Board members removed

A long-awaited grand jury report that focused on mismanagement within Broward schools recommended Gov. Ron DeSantis remove five School Board members, four of whom still are on the board. One of those, Rosalind Osgood, has already left the School Board and is now serving as a state senator. The others recommended for removal are Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray.
marlinmag.com

On the Drawing Board: Michael Rybovich and Sons 70

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Marlin email newsletter. Subscribe to Marlin magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 2 bonus digital issues. Now in the design phase from Michael Rybovich & Sons in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is Hull No. 9, a stunning 70-foot sport-fisherman designed and crafted to chase blue marlin every day of the year in comfort and style for a family operation. The extended cockpit will have ample room for anglers and crew to operate, whether fishing light tackle on stand-up or heavy gear from the chair.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

