Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
HBO Max Greenlights Spanish Soccer Comedy ‘Playing Dirty’ Based On Idea From ’30 Coins’ Pair Álex De La Iglesia And Carolina Bang
Warner Bros Discovery left Spain out of its clampdown on European original programs for HBO Max, and has now doubled down on the country by ordering a soccer comedy there. Production is underway in Madrid on Playing Dirty (Monos con Pistola) The seven-part series comes from Jorge Valdano Sáenz and Pablo Tébar and is based on an idea from Carolina Bang and Álex de la Iglesia, whose drama 30 Coins is one HBO Max Europe’s most high-profile originals. The series is produced by Bang and de la Iglesia’s Pokeepsie Films, which is part of Banijay Iberia. Playing Dirty follows the life of soccer...
Google Executive Sajith Sivanandan Named Head Of Disney+ Hotstar In India
Google’s Sajith Sivanandan has been named EVP and Head of Indian streaming service Disney+ Hotstar. Sivanandan will lead the service’s overall business operation and have direct oversight of strategic business focuses and future growth plans. He’ll also work closely with Disney managers in local territories and the Disney+ team in the U.S. Disney+ Hotstar, which came into being in 2019 when Disney bought Fox’s entertainment assets, has quickly become India’s biggest streaming service by subscriber numbers. Sivanandan take on his role in October with a dual reporting line to Rebecca Campbell, chairman of Disney’s international content and operations group and K Madhavan,...
