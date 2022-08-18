DENVER BRONCOS (7-10) New faces: Ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, her husband, Greg Penner; HC Nathaniel Hackett, QB Russell Wilson, OLB Randy Gregory, ILB Joe Schobert, OL Billy Turner, DL D.J. Jones, TE Eric Tomlinson. Key losses: WR Tim Patrick (ACL), QB1 Teddy Bridgewater, QB2 Drew Lock, CB Kyle Fuller, DE Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, CB Bryce Callahan, CB Mike Ford. Strengths: Both backfields. At running back, Javonte Williams moves ahead of Melvin Gordon III in his second season and success in the team’s new zone running scheme would open things up for Wilson and his playmakers who are trying to make up for the loss of Patrick to a knee injury in camp and the trade of Fant to Seattle last spring. The spine of Denver’s defense is second-year CB Patrick Surtain II and S Justin Simmons, whose lock-down and big-play abilities should aid a retooled front seven that features the return of pass rusher Bradley Chubb from ankle injuries and the arrival of free agent OLB Randy Gregory from Dallas.

