BBC Radio Wales Extra QUESTION
Is this radio station only on line,can't seem to find it on DAB or FM. Wales Extra is a retitling of Wales MW - ditto Scotland Extra from Scotland MW;. retitled on being added to Sounds app as separate stations/schedule listings. They carry schedule-variation programmes when different things are being.
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
WhatsApp still recognising old number
I switched from BT to Sky mobile (sim only) yesterday. Long story short-I’m transferring existing number but this won’t happen till Monday. The SIM is active with the new number, but I’m still able to send to and receive from WhatsApp groups. I thought WhatsApp was based on phone number.
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
BBC's coverage of the Edinburgh Fring Festival
This passed few years I've not seen much shows to do with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. There used to back a few years ago be the show they 'd put on on a Monday,Wednesday and Friday on BBC2 after Newsnight. But it's gone. And there used to be so many shows showing you what was going on if you didn't like comeday you'd find you were swomped with comics being interviewed or doing a bit of their show from the Fringe. You would be hard pressed to not know that the Fringe was on . Now I've seen one documentary about the history of the Fringe on BBC2 at the start of August and really thats been it. I used to love the shows showing you what was on at it. I have gone a few times and just love it. I really miss the shows showing whats on. Why have the BBC decided not to show much of it? It can't be cost as they fly half way round the world for The Olympics, Wolrld cup etc.
Laura leaves Love Island
BREAKING 🚨 Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but you'll be in safe hands.” #loveisland. Just seen this. She was...
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
Investigating Diana: Death In Paris
Part 1 was on last night on Channel 4, with part 2 tonight at 9 PM. All 4 episodes are available on All4. Not sure if it is worth watching anymore of it, much of it has already been said. They might just as well have showed ‘For The Love Of Diana Conspiracies’ again. I don’t thing many people will have watched all episodes on All4 already.
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
Home and Away's Nikau Parata to face a new dilemma over Bella Nixon exit
Home and Away spoilers follow at Australian pace. Home and Away's Nikau Parata will face a new dilemma over his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Nikau cut all ties with Bella, believing that he was protecting her. When Bella left Summer Bay to work in New...
The media show on the future of soaps
The Media Show, Have Soaps Run Their Course?: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001bgrc via @bbciplayer. I'm wondering if shorter form soaps may be the future - basically running in blocks of about 40 episodes (so 8 weeks of daily episodes) with a clear story arc over each series, which can be packaged up nicely enough for resales to the streamers and exist in the linear environment too. Run 2-3 series a year.
Home and Away's Rose Delaney to grow suspicious over Tex Wheeler
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Rose continues to try and grow closer to Tex in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week – but she has no idea the sort of person that she is really dealing with. The budding romance...
