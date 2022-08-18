Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s Love is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, The Anthrax Attacks, Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, LOU and Sins of Our Mother. Love is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 airs on Sept. 16. The 3-episode unscripted series follows the couples and singles from the second season. Viewers will find out what happened to Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more.
Where to Watch and Stream Where the Crawdads Sing Free Online
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones Taylor John Smith Harris Dickinson Michael Hyatt Sterling Macer Jr. Abandoned by her family, Kya raises herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. When her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.
Premiere Episode of Peacock’s The Resort Gets NBC Primetime Hour
NBC viewers can check into The Resort this coming Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. ET. The premiere episode of the critically acclaimed Peacock original series will air on the broadcast network after a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent, NBC’s most-watched show (excluding sports). The Resort broadcast will also include a teaser of the show’s second episode. Viewers can then watch the rest of the series on Peacock ahead of the Sept. 1 season finale.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 22
Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of new shows and movies is looking pretty good, is that a new blouse? Or is it just the new show in the No. 5 spot, the reality fashion competition series Making the Cut hosted by former Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn? It's the only new entry on the top 10, as A League of Their Own remains the most popular thing on Prime Video, followed by The Terminal List and The Lost City.
Brad Pitt Looks Like A Stud In Pink Suit & Double Denim At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere In South Korea
Brad Pitt has given fans incredible fashion moments throughout the entire promotion of his newest thriller film, Bullet Train, and his ‘fit at the Seoul, South Korea premiere is no different. Brad, 58, lit up the red carpet on Aug. 19 in a hot pink suit that was accessorized with a bright orange shoelace as a belt. It also featured two brown buttons on the jacket to close it, as well as five buttons on each sleeve. He wore a white tee underneath and seemed elated to be there as he smiled and waved with fans.
House of the Dragon Soars to Largest Series Premiere in HBO History
House of the Dragon‘s ratings are on fire. On Monday, HBO announced that the Game of Thrones spinoff’s premiere reached nearly 10 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. during its debut on Sunday, Aug. 21. With the ratings, the show became the largest original series premiere audience in HBO history.
Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on “It Pays to Be You,”...
Monday Stir
-On Tuesday Aug 2 a giant billboard selling a single Cheestring went up at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square. The billboard was up for three days and has so far received over 1,000 offers (and counting) ranging from the serious to the ridiculous—including two Persian cats, a broken lawnmower, Shaquille O’Neal Rookie Cards, someone’s pregnant girlfriend, a golden gorilla statue and a yacht. The stunt is part of “Keep it Cheesy”, a new campaign created for Black Diamond Cheestrings by Toronto-based agency Broken Heart Love Affair.
How HBO Ignited House of the Dragon's Marketing Campaign
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. On Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call in early August, CEO David Zaslav called House of the Dragon’s marketing push “the biggest campaign in HBO history.” It’s easy to see why.
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
'Pioneer Woman' 's Ree Drummond Models Her Fall Clothing Drop Alongside Her Daughters and 'Cute' Mom
Launched on Thursday, Ree Drummond, 53, released her ready-to-wear fall collection in her ongoing apparel collaboration with Walmart with a little help from her family. "The temperature dropped below 100 just in the nick of time! 😂🤪" Drummond said on Instagram alongside pictures of the colorful collection. "My new fall clothing collection just launched and here are a few of my favorite things (and my favorite women!) Deep, saturated colors, pretty tops, hip cardigans, and everything looks good with jeans because…let's face it, that's all I wear."
Why Voldemort’s Wand Had a Hook In the ‘Harry Potter’ Films
Not only was Lord Voldemort's wand a practical choice, but 'Harry Potter' actor Ralph Fiennes also said it fit his character.
Hannah Ferrier From ‘Below Deck Med’ Recalls Bizarre Tweets From Chef Rachel – ‘I Found That Really Strange’
Hannah Ferrier from 'Below Deck Med' recently recounted an odd Twitter exchange she had with chef Rachel Hargrove from 'Below Deck' admitting that her response left her feeling pretty confused.
AMC Stock And APE: Are Short Sellers Using Synthetic Shares?
There's been speculation among AMC investors that short sellers are using synthetic shares to afford their positions. Here's what you need to know.
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do" again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.
Snapchat+: How to Set Your #1 Best Friend
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). In June, Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have an Unexpected Twist
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be a massive undertaking. With 12 episodes, the season is also expected to have an unexpected twist.
Monarch - Episode 1.01 - Stop at Nothing - Press Release
**SERIES PREMIERE**--"MONARCH" - (8:00-9:01 PM ET/5:00-6:01 PM PT live to all time zones) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. COUNTRY MUSIC ROYALTY ARRIVES ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, ON FOX. Series Makes Time Period Premiere Tuesday, September 20 on FOX!. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical...
Snapchat+: How to Choose Your Post View Emoji
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
