Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Climate change measure offers tax breaks for energy-efficient California households
There’s $22,000 in savings waiting for many Sacramento area households willing to buy more energy-efficient products and services. There are similar potential savings in Fresno, Modesto, Merced, San Luis Obispo and everywhere else. Here’s why: The climate change legislation President Joe Biden signed into law last week offers a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California state union secures paid family leave in contract deal. Will others follow?
A new California public employee union contract for the first time gives rank-and-file workers paid family leave without requiring them to accept a paycheck deduction to fund the benefit. The tentative agreement for the state attorneys union, reached Friday, provides up to six weeks of paid leave time that may...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did California Democrat’s campaign ads give Proud Boy school board candidate a boost?
Jeffrey Perrine came nowhere near qualifying for the November ballot in his suburban Sacramento Assembly race. His 6,214 votes in the Assembly District 7 June primary were good for just 5.6% and fourth place in a five-candidate field. But locals who weren’t familiar with the Citrus Heights resident may have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni update: Body found believed to be missing California teen, authorities say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. The body found Sunday in a vehicle submerged in a Northern California reservoir is “likely” that of Kiely Rodni, local sheriff’s officials announced Monday, following a sweeping, 16-day search effort for the missing teen that involved what one law enforcement official called an “astronomical” number of resources.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He calls lottery office thinking there’s a glitch — and learns he won Michigan jackpot
A 78-year-old recently signed into his Michigan Lottery account and saw a pending $751,265 jackpot prize. Surely there was a glitch, he recalled thinking. “I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing,” William Chamberlain Jr. told lottery officials.
Comments / 0