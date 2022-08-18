ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Having It All' Is Overrated

There’s a lot of talk these days about work-life balance — and for good reason. It’s no secret that lawyers often find themselves under a lot of pressure, putting in long hours and facing fierce competition. It only makes sense that many lawyers feel like they can never catch up. Constantly trying to juggle their work and their personal lives can be tough.
LexFusion Collective Adds DISCO To As Its Discovery Partner

LexFusion had to select an eDiscovery partner at some point, it was really just a question of which company would join the go-to-market collective. Now we have our answer: this morning, DISCO announced that it would be joining up. “LexFusion has their finger firmly on the pulse of the legal...
