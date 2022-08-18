ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WRAL News

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WRAL News

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Students returning to college are confronting a new reality in states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana: Abortion, an option for an unplanned pregnancy when they were last on campus, has since been banned, often with few exceptions. Students said they've made changes both public and...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near...
COLUMBUS, OH
WRAL News

Final public hearings set for Tuesday on carbon plan development

The debate continues over how to reduce carbon emissions from energy production in the state. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is weighing comments and proposals for a carbon-reduction plan with the final two public hearings set to take place on Tuesday. The commission must craft its plan by the year’s end, as required by a 2021 energy reform law with climate goals of curbing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

WRAL News

