Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
College students return to campus without access to abortion
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Students returning to college are confronting a new reality in states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana: Abortion, an option for an unplanned pregnancy when they were last on campus, has since been banned, often with few exceptions. Students said they've made changes both public and...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
'RACE: Are we so different?' exhibit returns to NC Museum of Natural Science with updated specifics to southeast US
Raleigh, N.C. — After 5 years, an updated version of a popular exhibit about "race" returns to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. It’s called “Race; Are We So Different?" The new exhibit offers more detail about "race" in North Carolina as well as the southeastern region of United States.
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near...
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said the Army...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in...
Case over ad for AG Josh Stein advances after review by Wake grand jury
Wake County prosecutors are one step closer to potentially bringing charges against the state’s top law enforcement official, who is alleged to have violated an obscure and untested election law that prohibits politicians from making false statements about each other. A grand jury on Monday returned a presentment to...
High-tech job openings in NC plunge in July to lowest number in a year
RALEIGH – Tech hiring in July plunged across North Carolina in July with the number of advertised openings falling to the lowest total since July of 2021 as the economy was rallying from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report says. A total of 45,862 jobs were listed last month,...
SC sheriff's deputy in serious condition after motorcycle crash
Lancaster, S.C. — An off-duty South Carolina sheriff's deputy is in a medically-induced coma after authorities say he crashed into a car on Aug. 13 while riding his motorcycle. The 25-year-old Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy wasn't wearing his helmet, according to the deputy's brother. He was off-duty at the...
Final public hearings set for Tuesday on carbon plan development
The debate continues over how to reduce carbon emissions from energy production in the state. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) is weighing comments and proposals for a carbon-reduction plan with the final two public hearings set to take place on Tuesday. The commission must craft its plan by the year’s end, as required by a 2021 energy reform law with climate goals of curbing carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 as compared to 2005 levels and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.
