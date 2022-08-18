Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab
SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
Mount Airy News
Flea markets have long history
Every Labor Day weekend, the town of Hillsville, Virginia, sees an influx of shoppers browsing the flea market, filling the streets and keeping vendors busy. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History) This advertisement, printed in the Bull Mountain Bugle in 1970, highlights some of the goods on sale at the...
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia Tech
WDBJ 7 Sports Director Travis Wells whohas worked for News 7 since 2008, is leaving the local network to work for Virginia Tech. Wells spearheaded the station’s coverage of ACC basketball and football and also anchored WDBJ’s high school football program – Friday Football Extra – for close to 15 years. His final day of employment in the Roanoke Valley was Friday, August 11. In 2015 and 2016 the National Sports Media Association named Wells Virginia Sportscaster of the Year.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ bringing Mark Walberg to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” — an all-new theatrical experience — comes to the Berglund Center next month, it will also bring a celebrity guest with it: Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ “Antique Roadshow.”. “Like most...
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
Mount Airy News
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A salon takes root in Collinsville
Beauty is alive and well in Collinsville, and a new salon, the True Roots Beauty Bar, seeks to offer the community another place to get dolled up. Located at 4743 Kings Mountain Road, True Roots Beauty Bar offers a range of salon services including hairstyling and coloring, manicure and spa treatments, and haircuts for men, women, and children.
WSLS
Brewer named QB1 for Liberty Flames
ROANOKE, Va. – The Liberty Flames have found themselves a new starting quarterback. After Malik Willis’ departure for the NFL, Charlie Brewer has been tabbed as the Flames next man under center. Brewer transferred to Liberty after spending 2021 at Utah where he started three games before losing...
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with the Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. They will be offering free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the...
WDBJ7.com
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted, sentenced in Jan. 6 riots appeals
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced last week for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots has begun the appeals process. Thomas Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, submitted to the Washington D.C. District Court a notice of appeal Monday. It identifies as the subject of the appeal all counts, judgement and the sentence for Robertson entered on August 11.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Beck is back with Virginia Tech football
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry calls him “White Lightning” because of his remarkable speed. The Hokies football program is hoping that speed can be on display this season as Cole Beck makes a return to the gridiron. “When I stopped playing football I...
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
daystech.org
Tech opens Thompson Field against Indiana on Sunday
BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech steps into Thompson Field for the primary time this season on Sunday, Aug. 21 internet hosting the Indiana Hoosiers at midday. Sunday’s recreation will air stay on ACC Network Extra. Sunday, August 21 – Noon (Free Admission) Thompson Field, Blacksburg, Virginia. Virginia Tech (1-0)...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds in-person back-to-school extravanganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First day of class for Roanoke City Public Schools is a couple days away. Saturday, RCPS hosted its annual Back to School Extravaganza. “We do this every year so that our students are prepared and ready to learn,” said RCPS Superintendent Verletta White. White says...
WDBJ7.com
Robert Jeffrey, Jr. sentenced to prison
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. has been sentenced to two and half years in prison. He was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses during a trial earlier this year, and he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
Comments / 0