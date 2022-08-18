Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Links Mentioned On Aug. 22, 2022
Oklahoma City officials are asking for feedback when it comes to traffic and pedestrian safety. The city is asking residents to take a 7-minute long survey about pedestrian habits and how road safety impacts you every day. To take the survey, click here.
news9.com
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
news9.com
Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro
Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
news9.com
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
news9.com
Victims Identified In 3-Vehicle Grady County Crash
Two people are dead and another was injured following a fiery crash involving three vehicles Friday in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Derek J. Thomas, 36, was heading northbound on State Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, while two other vehicles were heading southbound.
news9.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
Comments / 0