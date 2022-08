TOPEKA — The unemployment rate in Kansas remained at 2.4% in July with growth of 4,000 private-sector jobs and a decline of 500 in the government workforce. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kansas Department of Labor said a pair of monthly surveys — one of employers and the other of households — indicated Kansas’ jobless rate stood at 2.4% in July and June.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO