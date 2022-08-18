ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley, AL

wdhn.com

Southeast Health educates the community on living healthier

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health held its 29th men’s health fair at the Dothan Civic Center. At the health fair, men came in to get free health screenings — having their blood drawn that checked testosterone levels, cholesterol, glucose and informing them about how to reduce the risk of a stroke.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
OZARK, AL
Brantley, AL
Alabama Health
Montgomery, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Downtown Montgomery’s business booming again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is once again booming in downtown Montgomery. Like most cities, the Capital City saw a downturn in large-scale gatherings during the pandemic. However, back-to-back events are filling the city’s calendar over the coming weeks, good news for the city’s tax base and for downtown businesses....
MONTGOMERY, AL
#Linus Mental Health#Health Center#Health Crisis#Mental Health Issues#Central Alabama#Diseases#General Health
wdhn.com

Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
DOTHAN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

WANTED: US Marshals seek Pierre Vonta Provo; Could be in Montgomery Area

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of Fugitive Pierre Vonta Provo. Provo is described as a black male, 5’9 ft.in height, weighing approximately 140 lbs. Pierre Vonta Provo is wanted for the charge...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Three People Found Dead at Montgomery Home

Montgomery Police say two men and a woman were found dead at home in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue early Saturday morning. A spokesperson for MPD says police and medics were called to the home at about 5:27a.m. on Saturday. At the scene police say the two men and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Mental Health
Health
Jobs
Public Health
WSFA

Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WTVC

Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death

BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
BREWTON, AL
WSFA

Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Scattered showers and storms remain in the First Alert Forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a partly to mostly cloudy and wet Sunday for most across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs have warmed into the 80s and 90s with that muggy factor remaining in place. Showers and storms will continue to push across the region through this afternoon and into the evening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Cool with multiple rounds of rain and storms this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.
DOTHAN, AL

