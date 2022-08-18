Read full article on original website
Southeast Health educates the community on living healthier
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health held its 29th men’s health fair at the Dothan Civic Center. At the health fair, men came in to get free health screenings — having their blood drawn that checked testosterone levels, cholesterol, glucose and informing them about how to reduce the risk of a stroke.
Autism Speaks Dothan is bringing awareness and parents together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It is estimated that one in every 100 children are diagnosed with autism worldwide. Here in the Wiregrass one Facebook group has been around for six years and they are trying to bring awareness to autism, but also bring support for those parents and children.
Dothan Fire kick-off the 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Fire department has kicked off its 9th annual “Going for Gold” fundraiser. The fundraiser is to raise money and create awareness for childhood cancer and it started on Saturday and will continue throughout the month of September. On Saturday, firefighters hosted...
Ozark animals in need of homes: adoption fees waived on select dogs
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Overcrowding is a problem many animal shelters are facing, among those is the Ozark Animal Shelter. A handful of the fur babies have been there over 60 days, which changes how the adoption process works. There are about 40 dogs at Ozark’s shelter right now, and...
Dothan residents beautify the Morris Haven neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Neighborhood cleaning was the first thing on the minds of some Dothan residents Saturday morning. The city of Dothan held its 9th Love Your Neighborhood project – a way the city and citizens can work alongside to work together to help beautify and enhance existing neighborhood.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tours Montgomery school’s new STEM lab, says she has ‘clean bill of health’
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made her first announced public appearance in almost three weeks this morning and told reporters she had a “clean bill of health.”. The governor did not directly answer whether she has undergone a medical procedure in recent weeks. Ivey toured the new Science, Technology, Engineering...
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
Downtown Montgomery’s business booming again
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business is once again booming in downtown Montgomery. Like most cities, the Capital City saw a downturn in large-scale gatherings during the pandemic. However, back-to-back events are filling the city’s calendar over the coming weeks, good news for the city’s tax base and for downtown businesses....
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
WANTED: US Marshals seek Pierre Vonta Provo; Could be in Montgomery Area
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for the location of Fugitive Pierre Vonta Provo. Provo is described as a black male, 5’9 ft.in height, weighing approximately 140 lbs. Pierre Vonta Provo is wanted for the charge...
Three People Found Dead at Montgomery Home
Montgomery Police say two men and a woman were found dead at home in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue early Saturday morning. A spokesperson for MPD says police and medics were called to the home at about 5:27a.m. on Saturday. At the scene police say the two men and...
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
Alabama man charged with capital murder for missing woman's death
BREWTON, Ala. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Alabama arrested a man for the murder of a reported missing woman in Brewton. William Joseph Everett, 50, of East Brewton, has been charged with capital murder. According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a report of a possible missing...
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
Scattered showers and storms remain in the First Alert Forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a partly to mostly cloudy and wet Sunday for most across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs have warmed into the 80s and 90s with that muggy factor remaining in place. Showers and storms will continue to push across the region through this afternoon and into the evening.
Cool with multiple rounds of rain and storms this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Scattered to numerous showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon hours today, so make sure to grab a rain jacket or umbrella if you’re planning on going out and about! Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible at times with the strongest storms. Abundant cloud cover in combination with a lot of rain and storms will help keep our highs in the mid 80s.
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Alabama man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off, takes lump sum
The winner of the Florida Lottery’s $1 million prize is an Alabama resident. Thomas Fotopoulos, 53, of Dothan claimedt he prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The Tampa Free Press reports he took the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
