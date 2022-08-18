ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Find The Shoes That The Royals Have Been Wearing All Summer For Less On Amazon

Image Credit: Diego/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no surprise that the royals have some serious style. From accessories to clothes to shoes, everything they wear sells out, which proves that people look up to them for fashion inspiration.

Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles: Buy it on Amazon

Last week, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out with her daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, while rocking the ultimate summer shoe. The royal trio rocked matching lace-up espadrille wedges, styled with flowy summer dresses, cute clutches and minimal jewelry. The strappy slip-on wedges looked sophisticated yet casual enough for everyday wear.

This isn’t the first royal family to sport these elegant sandals. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been seen in espadrilles paired with casual wrap dressed, formal midis, and classic maxis. The versatility makes these shoes perfect for the summer, but they’re also super comfortable. Middleton also wore these Castaner wedges while kicking a soccer ball around. So not only are these shoes elegant and versatile, but they’re also super durable. We’re convinced and we have to get our hand on a pair.

The Castaner Carina Espadrilles Wedge is sporty, sophisticated and super stable — and you can get them at an affordable price on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPaRA_0hMdzFo500

Get the royal look for less with these espadrilles. The thick wedge paired with a secure ankle tie makes these shoes sturdy and stable, perfect for all-day wear. The breathable canvas fabric is soft and keeps your feet sweat-free.

Walk confidently in these lace-up shoes that are fantastic for accentuating your legs and making them look longer and leaner. The wedges offer a wider footprint, so you get the benefits of heels without the discomfort.

Options aren’t a problem here. The shoe comes in seven colors to give you a ton of variety. The black and beige are classic and can easily be worn all summer. Pair them with a casual tank or tee, mom shorts and minimal jewelry for an easy summer look. You can also swap the shorts out for mom jeans and add a cardigan for the perfect transitional fall outfit.

The versatile shoes are perfect for any and every occasion. Whether a wedding, first date, or just a casual coffee run — these shoes will complement your outfit and make you stand out in all the right ways.

These espadrille wedges are comfortable, flattering, and super versatile, so you can channel your inner royal and rock them all year long!

