Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
Idaho Fisherman Reels In Rare Species In Record Breaking Catch
Even the most skilled fishermen know that the sport can be a guessing game. You could spend all day on the water and strike out, and then the next day, in the same spot, in the same conditions you could break a record. You never want to give up. Take...
Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?
What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
Dead shark washes ashore in Washington, used for dissection
A dead, 12-foot thresher shark washed ashore near the Cranberry Beach on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington Wednesday and the Seaside Aquarium said the corpse served as an opportunity for an impromptu dissection.
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
Watch the Backstreet Boys Celebrate National Potato Day in Boise [VIDEO]
One of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that all of us grow potatoes. Normally, we roll our eyes whenever we hear a potato stereotype but when it’s one of the Backstreet Boys? We could talk about potatoes all day!. Quite frankly, we feel...
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
Bears spotted at Sandy River Delta; Forest Service issues warning
The U.S. Forest Service is warning anyone heading to the Sandy River Delta that bears have been sighted in the area recently.
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]
In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
Idahoans React To Controversial Meridian Library Book Selections
It may be the hottest time of the year in the Gem State, but the triple-digit heat didn't slow hundreds of residents to a meeting in Meridian this week. What would cause hundreds of Idahoans to show up at the library? Was it a special election? A ticket giveaway?. Meridian...
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Blanchard is executive director of The Grotto in Northeast Portland. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
